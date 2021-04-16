Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those that see an orchid as just that. A pat on the back, a kind word, a simple thank you. It takes less muscles to smile than it does to frown. I will continue to give orchids knowing it will bring a moment of joy to those around me. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the Onion about blaming the server for the husbands order of a heavy cholesterol meal. You are what is wrong with America right now. It’s always someone else who is to blame. It’s never your fault for making a bad decision.
Orchids to Rusty of Premier Tile and Stone. Another beautiful tile job completed. Thanks so much for the great walk-in shower! R and B
Onions to the group of people at our local restaurant Friday night who laughed at me and two other guests for having our masks on. They then proceeded to cough all over me as I walked by. Shame on you. Get a life. So immature!
Onions to whoever is allowing their dog to do “its” business on the street in front of the driveway of the house on Buoy and not picking it up. Twice in the last month. Shame on you. What goes around comes around. I hope it comes back to you threefold in the same form!
Orchids to Terry Shores at Chico’s Tacos for donating a catered lunch to the LHC Outrigger Canoe Club. The food was delicious. Thank you.
Onions to the bigmouth office manager. How did you get your position? Karma!
Orchids to Kingman Regional Medical Center which has set up a walk-in vaccine clinic on their east campus. Make an appointment or just walk in, all who show up can get vaccine.
Orchids to Billie at the Walgreen’s photo department. Her friendly, caring and jovial attitude made my day! Paper Plates.
Orchid to “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Grace Arts Live. The talented four young women brought laughter and joy, and I knew just about every song in the show. Songs right from the radio a few years back. It was such good, clean fun.
Onions to the homeowners who drain their pools in the streets during the day. There are rules in place. Please read and follow them.
Onions to the city for considering a $313,000 bid on 6.47 acre parcel on Arrowhead Drive when the city paid $3.5 million for 5.54 acres for a second bridge. Who on the city council or in the city is making money on these developments? The decision to sell city land should not be left to a few people.
Onions to the know-nothing, being upset about his dark colored truck. I’m pretty sure, they have sunlight in Switzerland and light reflecting properties exist there too. Meanwhile, I’m sure the consulate can’t wait to address your pressing problem. Hey, grab us some chocolate while you’re at it.
Onion to the daily 6 a.m. whining wave runner at Thompson Bay. Every single morning your racket carries up from the lake. Can’t you take up paddle boarding or kayaking? You are a major noise nuisance!
Orchids to Shugrue’s. My 80th couldn’t have been better. Makai/Ohana Room is a perfect location. My friends and family were pleased with food and the venue. Di, Brent and Nicholas couldn’t have been any more attentive. Out of town guests super impressed. I am blessed beyond belief. Kathy
Onions to the woman at Smith’s pharmacy. Although she was masked, she constantly coughed a deep, wet-sounding cough while dropping off a prescription request! If I hadn’t needed my medication, I would have left. Anyone that ill has no business out in public! How irresponsible, jeopardizing others!
Orchids the nice people in the silver truck who stopped to help me when I fell outside Oso Barbecue on McCulloch. Both husband and wife came to help. So much appreciated. Thanks
Onions to all you out of town era whining about big trucks, fast boats, no helmets. You came/moved to Arizona because you were tired of laws in your own state! Then you come here crying about all you left! Go back if you don’t like the way we do things! We like it this way! So shut up and enjoy freedom.
Orchids to Family Care. Their staff is wonderful. Everyone that’s come out have been genuinely caring and patient to our 94 year old mom.
