Onions to the person who wants to give their stimulus check back. If you don’t need the stimulus money don’t give it back. Why not give it to the food bank or support a charity that needs it. You can also support your restaurant with take-out orders.
Orchids to the two gentlemen in the white truck that stopped and helped me up after I fell on Yavapai Way. It’s nice to have neighbors that care. Really appreciated.
Onions to our government for not restricting travel. Stay local. You are putting everyone at risk. The travelers are spreading the virus all over the country. Just because people have a vacation home here does not make them residents.
Orchids to common sense, remember what that is!
Onions to those who hoard. I could maybe see it if it were food, water or medicine. But toilet paper? Give me a break. I can only imagine what your diet is like. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Helen for your time and caring to make face masks for our clients. You are a real special lady! Eloise and Vicki.
Onions to whomever approved the median and left turn lane going south on State Route 95 and Kiowa. People wanting to turn left have to wait through several lights because it was made so short. It would have been cheaper and less concrete to make it longer. Is anyone thinking?
Orchids to Renee Good for her beautiful bead work. She is a truly gifted artist. Congratualtions for your recognition at Art at the Lake. I encourage all to view the work of Havasu’s artists at the Art Guild’s gallery on Main Street.
Onions to people with their heads in the sand! It’s one thing to disparage veterans, it’s a total different thing to cut off pay for active duty, military and their families. That is someone I could never respect.
Orchids to Johnny of AZDOT for loaning the senior center traffic cones for our “drive through” meal pick up service and ensuring safe maneuvering for our seniors through our parking lot.
