Orchids to Havasu Preparatory Academy, Mrs. Mills, School Leader. As a grandparent, I am so thankful that my grandchildren go HPA. During these different times I felt comfortable with them attending school because they have been protecting our children and our heros: the teachers. Plus making the children aware of what is going on and letting them know it is OK to ask questions.
Orchids to Kayla at Mohave County Health. During early vaccine troubles when patience and assistance were in short supply, she was a model of both. Unlike most others, she was caring and worked hard to find appointments. I’m sure all she helped are grateful. Well done.
Onions to the developers who are turning Havasu into eastern California. We need vets, doctors, grocery stores, decent roads, and way more before more residents. Developers will move elsewhere when its unlivable here, so it’s time to stand up to the greed. Call the mayor’s hotline. Now!
Onions to the owner of the blue pickup truck flying a tasteless, cheap, crude flag flying from the pickup bed. The expletive on the flag is not something to be proud of and though you may proclaim your right to display this aberration, there is no time nor place to exhibit your mentality!
Orchards to the Boat Brokers. They saw us putting our boat in our storage unit. We have limited maneuver area so it always takes several tries. They came over with a fork lift and got it in for us within minutes. So nice and thoughtful.
Onions to the flags. Can’t anyone find a solution to the language in some of the flags waving in Havasu? You don’t have to be vulgar to be a flag waver. It’s really a bad way to show your pride for this country in front of the kids.
Orchids to the sweet and beautiful lady from Wisconsin at the Havasu Motor Vehicle Division for excellent customer service from the lady who wanted party affiliation to be Teddy Roosevelt’s Progressive Party! You are a Gem! BB
Onions to me for listening to the self-proclaimed nice guy for an hour telling lie after lie.
Orchids to the Mohave County library in Lake Havasu City. I am grateful to have been able to use their services and checked out 1-2 books every week this past year. The website is beautiful and very user friendly. The staff was and continues to be amazingly helpful and kind. Please support this wonderful community resource.
Onions to the lady who caused $2,000 of damage to us. Four people know the truth: me, my partner, you and the Lord above. I hope you can sleep at night. It’s beyond vile to flat out lie rather than do the upstanding thing and take responsibility. Karma is coming for you.
Orchids to those knowing, “sometimes it’s better to remain silent and thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt”. Ranger Terry.
Onions to whomever schedules roadwork. I saw the lines being painted on the streets and thought they must be getting ready to paint the streets black. I think I would have done it the other way around. That’s planning for you in Havasu.
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy for the wonderful way they handled the vaccines. It went very smooth and the people there are so nice.
Orchids to Dr. Mohindra, you are my miracle person this week. Thanks so much for seeing me on such short notice.
Orchids to Billie at Billing Desk, HRMC main site. What a breath of fresh air! Thank you for quickly identifying someone else’s billing error and resolving it all so quickly.
Orchids to Samons Air, they went the extra mile to repair my AC unit. They are very honest, dependable and professional.
Orchids to the Onion about the neighbor’s putrid barbecue! I don’t think cannibalism should be allowed in Lake Havasu!
Onions to salesman with five o’clock shadow at 10 in the morning. You either did not shave or came straight to work after a night out drinking. My wife said you reminded her of a wild raccoon. I won’t go that far, but will admit you looked like a criminal. Take your job more serious son or resign!
Onions to the flower shop! My flowers were dead in three days, terrible! Shame on you! They were for my birthday and very expensive. I’m not happy. Rosemary Yonda.
Orchids to the gentleman at Ken’s Pizza that assisted us with my husband - twice. Also to his wife that noticed we needed assistance.
