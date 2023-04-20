Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to dogs who bark constantly. Ever think of a bark collar for dogs that bark all day?
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to dogs who bark constantly. Ever think of a bark collar for dogs that bark all day?
Orchids to Caring Hearts. Kristi, Kelly and Vinnie, your help with the care of my mom in her final days was special and appreciated in the most difficult time. I recommend these caregivers for anyone wanting the most compassionate and professional team. Thank you, with all my heart. JoAnn
Onions to the pub owner with political issues and making customers pay for it. Sell the joint.
Onions to volunteering. Some places don’t seem to want a disabled person to volunteer. They tell you to clean restrooms, then send you home. I won’t donate to charities that don’t treat their volunteers well.
Onions to home owners and renters who will not take care of the weed issues on your lots. Some people have severe allergies to these weeds you let grow. Please take care this before it becomes a formal complaint to the city.
Onions to protecting people in government who knowingly lie to you. Have you no honor?
Onions to enrollment sites that make it almost impossible to verify your identity. Validation of email and phone number, plus pictures of driver’s license? What’s next, blood and finger prints?
Orchids to the very talented woodworking team at Mt. Olive Church. I buy the best things from them at the best prices when they decide to show them. Pens, bird houses, puzzles, these people can build anything out of wood. Amazing!
Onions to people who talk to the ground. I can’t understand a word my co-worker says to me because she is always talking to the floor! Hold your head up and project, please! People get tired of leaning in to hear you.
Onions to the business and the bank bouncing checks back and forth. It’s one thing to miscalculate the amount in your bank account, it is quite another for the business and the banks to knowingly continue to attempt to process it when they’ve been told the specific date funds are coming. I’ve got $150 worth of charges in my account over a $20 check!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
In addition to the lavish trips previously reported, ProPublica has now revealed t…
Editor: I did not care that you were black until, you said I oppressed you because…
We live (rather, surf the internet) in a global world. No surprise there. And, nef…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.