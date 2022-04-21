Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the front office girl in the store. I sure hope you are not as miserable as you appear. When a customer comes, look up and smile and say “Hi, how can I help you”? Your demeanor screams “you’re bothering me, get out!”
Orchids to the couple who paid our dinner bill at The Mustard Seed on Friday. My daughter, sister, and I were enjoying our lunch when our friendly waitress told us our lunch was already paid. It made our day!
How can a neighbor dump their trash outside the home and nothing is done about it? It is disgraceful. Is it not important because it is the north side? This is the reason the north side has a bad reputation. We can’t wait to move!
Onions to people who cannot fathom the upcoming water shortage problems. We must recognize that we live in a desert with all indications showing a huge need to conserve for future generations! Facts show reservoirs at record lows.
Orchids to the guy sitting in front of me in church last Sunday. Maybe his T-shirt explains why we now need armed security guards to protect us from these fools.
Onions to the steak house that acted like they had never helped anyone without a dinner reservation. The young man didn’t know how to seat us, he called someone to help, who blasted out “no reservation?” and stumbled with her book, again “no reservation?” Really? Now, no customer. Rude and embarrassing.
Orchids to Father Chauncey, we heard he was leaving and even though we have switched to Calvary Church we wanted to thank him for all the good works and contributions he has made to our community.
Onions to showing favoritism to a certain employee, who gets the best tipping tables, parties, and events. Not giving others a chance to thrive causes lack of motivation.
Onions to the cop speeding down the alley. I looked both ways, no one there. I start to pull out, there he is! I stop, roll down the window, say I’m sorry. His reply: “learn how to drive that piece of crap”! Is that how you’re trained?
Orchids to Pro RV Glass, Scott and Breana, owners. This small company is fabulous. They worked on resealing our Class A windshield, beautiful job. They showed up when they said they would which is very rare here. Ken and Debbie Davis.
Onions to all the people complaining about food establishments charging so much. Well, when food prices double who do you think is going to pay? Stay home or quit whining.
Onions to the food truck with the girl cooking and serving in a barely there bikini. Yes, it’s a beach, but I don’t want someone almost naked all over my food. Not sanitary and not classy.
Orchids to Darla for our overnight stay in Oatman. We walked Main Street after dark, fed carrots to Walter the burro and had a great time. Ranger Terry
Onions to the gasoline cartel in Lake Havasu City. The average price for regular gas is $4.12. But not in Lake Havasu City where they’re hitting us for $4.64. Shameful for charging so much. We’re not in California!
Orchids and big sunflowers. Our only job is judging and loving it. Best work in the world.
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. Good to have you back. Every one smiling and hustling. Special kudos to our servers, Jennifer and Travis.
Onions to vacation rentals. It’s like living next to a hotel without security.
Onions to the greedy property owners in Lake Havasu City. Houses sold for party rentals at inflated prices and owners raising rents forcing people out. They are responsible for our homeless population. Anything for the almighty buck. Greed is one of the seven deadly sins.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.