Orchids to Dr. Terry McGuire and his entire staff at McGuire Veterinary Services for taking care of Precious, Kneesaa, and TinTin through the years. Also for compassionately helping TinTin join his sisters at the Rainbow Bridge. You treat pets like family!
Onions to the person on talk radio who said people should still wear masks. We are not under a mask mandate now.
Orchids to Neighborhood Watch. It’s time to join your group, with all the changes in neighborhoods it’s important to know who your neighbors are.
Onions to all of the teachers who have out-of-state license plates, with the new pay increase you should be able to afford them. Get with the program.
Orchids for Ryan and Janet. The Easter ham was delicious! It was unnecessary but very appreciated.
Orchids to Romero, Matt and Adrian at Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration. Saved the day when my husband spilled a whole cup of black tea on a white carpet. We thought the carpet ruined, but no. Thanks to a speedy response the stain is a bad memory. I can’t thank them enough. Great job.
Orchids to Pat at Ace Hardware Kiowa for superior, world-class customer service. It is not an exaggeration to say that his level of knowledge and professionalism is rare these days. Thanks for your help, guidance, and not least your follow-up. You set the standard, sir.
Orchids to the Animal Hospital’s Dr. Bucknam and staff for their caring and empathy when I had to say goodbye to my Scamp. Thank you for the card you sent me. It meant a lot.
Orchids to Jim at Chong’s Marine. He found the problem with our old pontoon, when no one else could. He gave his advice and time generously with good humor. Onions to the guy that caused the problem. The boat ran fine when we gave it to you but not when we got it back.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City police for giving out tickets to the speeders on State Route 95 going south. The speed limit is 45 and the cars are still doing 55-65 mph. Keep on doing it and the town won’t have to raise our taxes.
Orchids to Dynamite Roofing for the excellent job replacing our roof! Very clean, polite and timely. We highly recommend Dynamite Roofing. The Mares family
Orchids to the local Marine Corp League for accepting members from all branches of the military. Helping veterans makes your heart smile.
Onions to the city. Every time you chip-seal, manhole covers get lower to the paved surface. Some of covers are over 2’ deep. Hitting these on a “two-wheeler” is really bad. Installing manhole cover risers would solve this problem.
Orchids to Compassus Hospice and Gail at 24/7 adult care for making my mother’s last month’s alive much more comfortable and worthwhile. Sharon appreciated both of the services. Becky and Ken.
Orchids to the superwoman who handled a never ending line of customers at Suddenlink by herself. She jumped up and took everyone’s’ temperature then ran back to her station and then handled customer service too all with a smile. Shame on Suddenlink for not giving her help.
Onions to the punk with the film camera and the onion-y attitude. If I wanted grilled onions I would go to In-n-Out and ask for em. Chill dude.
Onions to the employees who can’t stop gossiping, complaining, hurting the morale of everyone in the company. If you’re that miserable why do you keep showing for work? Believe me there are many people who would love to have your job!
Orchids to the ladies in the second floor surgery area, Dr. Atassi and his team for getting me through a TEE test.
Orchids to the office staff at Havasu Pest Control! When I call they are always pleasant and so helpful. They take such good care of me.
Orchids to Romero and his team at Air Duct Solutions. They have excellent air duct cleaning, professionalism amd courteous staff. Thank you!
