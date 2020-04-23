Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Maynard and all the laughs. We are all cracking up at the way Cruella DeVille was acting. Thank you for providing all the neighborhood a funny daily moment, especially in these days with so many at home. Love you.
Onions to using people you don’t see, call or care about until you need something. If you do not have time to care until your shelves are empty, deal with it by planning and making your own necessitates a priority.
Orchids to Scott K. in the liquor department. He is always so friendly and goes above and beyond with not only doing his job but always helping the customers in any way he can. We need more people with his work ethic. Thank you to him and everyone else working during this time.
Orchids to Paul and the whole crew at HRMC outpatient. Courteous, efficient caregivers.
Onions to my neighbor for feeding the birds again.
Orchids to most all of the people who actually use that little lever located on the left side of the steering wheel known as a directional light switch.
Onions to the homeowner on the golf course. Weed appreciation day is over. Your two properties need to be cleared now.
Orchids to the post office. Who said they don’t have a sense of humor. In the same mailbox I got a flyer from a local casino and a postcard from a local church. Decisions, decisions.
Onions to my neighbor for allowing his deadbeat friend to work on his junky cars and trucks in his front yard! This has been an eyesore for years. Yes, all of your neighbors are sick of your pigpen.
Orchids to churches in Havasu for reaching out to us with live services. Rev 3:20-22 is working in our town. May God bless us with knowledge and discernment as we learn more about His will!
Onions to all the hypocrites. Leaving your house for drive-up church is not staying home. With all those windows rolled down you are all breathing each other’s air. Pretty hilarious. If the waterways get closed down so should drive-up church.
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning of Havasu. Excellent, prompt service by their installers. They removed and replaced our unit in one day and we couldn’t be happier. Snowbirds!
Orchids to Tile and Carpet Unlimited for quality of service you gave me with my tile and flooring. No tears like the other family owned company. Thank you!
Onions the cable service cut off twice in two weeks. Cable is buried as little as six inches. Worse, cables are still above ground! Patches made. Local employees do their best, but they lack support from corporate management to “do it right the first time”.
Orchids to Amber in Smith’s floral! She is a “can-do” gal that really saved the day! XO P.E.O.
Onions to the ginormous idiot in his big red off-road vehicle spraying rocks onto traffic. You owe me a paint job. Feel sorry for the truck and trailer that was behind me!
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service for showing up on time and doing a wonderful job of trimming and cleanup. J & D
Onions to all those home owners who don’t pull or spray their weeds. It makes our city look terrible.
Orchids to Judy M. who called and asked for my grocery list. She delivered my groceries and did the same for four others! Cannot find a finer friend than that. Thanks.
Onions to the people who ride bikes and scooters in the channel, and for not announcing they are behind you. Very dangerous.
Orchids to me for knowing a troublemaker is on the way out. No matter what your next move is, I win! A year of documentation and evidence goes a long way.
Onions to the neighbor who thought it was a good idea to run his chain saw at 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning. What a jerk. Thanks for your consideration of others.
Orchids to grocers. Please consider staggering times throughout the day to restock toilet paper and Lysol. People under 65 need a chance.
Onions to the out-of- towners. How come all the people are coming here on the weekends like this town? Has no coronavirus. Stay home means stay home.
