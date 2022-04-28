Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Synthia at the Havasu Regional Medical Center admission desk. She worked hard to get my authorization confirmed. She has a tough job but does it very well. Lots of thanks!
Orchids to everyone at Anderson Toyota. We leased our car there and decided to purchase it. Everyone from the service to the sales department was very professional. They all worked hard to make it happen. We love our “new” car!
Orchids to Colorado River Blinds. I absolutely love my new blinds! Thank you.
Onions to the property owner with more vehicles than I can count mostly in their front yard but on both sides as well. Most haven’t been moved in many years. This is an ugly disgrace to the neighborhood and brings down everyone’s property values. What happened to city code enforcement?
Onions to the young woman on her phone who neglected to pay attention to the red light warning her not to enter the crosswalk. Thankfully, the drivers were paying attention and were able to miss her completely. I don’t think she ever knew how close she came to things turning ugly for her. Please, pay attention out there!
Orchids to Suddenlink. We had lots of problems with our internet but they were able to fix it. They were polite and professional. Our internet works great now!
Orchids to Jessica at Smith’s pharmacy for her friendly service and saving me lots of money! Good Job, Jessica!
Orchids to Republic Services. The man driving the truck on Tehachapi Drive last week broke down right in front of my house and lost hydraulic fluid all over the road. After they got it fixed, this man cleaned the road so nicely that you wouldn’t know there had ever been a spillage.
Orchids to Liz at Havasu Dentistry for her professionalism, kindness, support and tremendous positivity!
Orchids to Pro Collision for excellent service and repair work on my smart car. Great people who expended extra effort to find parts for my damaged car. Thanks so much!
Onions to spoiled jerks. Lay off the old fashioneds or just alcohol in general, and learn how to order your food properly. I threw away a good meal when there are people starving all over the world.
Orchids to Yazaida at Chevron. She greets all with a smile. Her kind and unwavering attitude toward customers is awesome. I’m proud to call her my friend. Ranger Terry.
Onions to dog owners on SARA Park trails who don’t pick up after their dogs! What is wrong with you, besides being a rude and selfish narcissist?
Onions to the fancy new dermatology place in town. Do you think you could spend a least a minute doing an annual skin cancer exam?
Orchids to Big O Tires for fixing my tire. Great service, very quick and professional. Highly recommend.
Orchids to Better Plumbing By Farr. They have to be the best service company in Lake Havasu City. Their customer service is outstanding from the office gal to the plumbers. They return phone calls, keep you informed of their schedule, show up on time, and do great work at a fair price.
Orchids to the man who I love very much, Gary Garrett. Thank you for being you and supportive of me through everything that we are going through. You are a great soon to be husband and a great father. You always know how to comfort me and always have my back to the fullest. I am grateful to have you in my life. We have known each other for 16 years and going on three years together. I love you so much and you make me feel like I’m the luckiest women. I love you to the moon and back. Wifey.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.