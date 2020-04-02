Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tracy at Desert Rose for giving local artists a place to show their products with the craft fairs she sponsors. She couldn’t have the fair this past Saturday (due to the virus). So she did live sales on her Facebook page for the artists. Tracy, you are awesome. Thank You.
Onions to the people who want that dark sky effect and keep talking about a city ordinance. I want security before the dark streets and the stars in the sky. Really, you can see the sky with the security lights, I even feel we need street lights at many intersections. So there you go.
Orchids to Christy at Sho-Gun. Best waitress we have ever had there. Fast, courteous, and always smiling. We hope to see you on our next visit. D & K
Onions to those who call off work more than they show up, and to all the drama they cause when they do show up.
Orchids to River Valley Windows. We love our new sliding doors. They are so professional and have so much integrity. Customers for life.
Onions to hypocrisy. You left your house after two weeks of quarantine. All the while preaching people should be staying home when you left your house. Keep making yourself look like the perfect family, you’re fake.
Orchids to the Copper Still Distillery for using their facilities to produce and distribute hand sanitizer free to anyone. They make great cocktails as well! I’m a customer for life.
Onions to the clinic that canceled their appointments without a care about their injured patients.
Orchids to the reunion organizers! Toni and crew are awesome! I always love going and seeing old friends.
Onions to Lake Havasu City officials who are allowing the congregation of boats in the Channel on Sunday or any day. Is anyone in this town paying attention to the guidelines set by the president on social distancing? Someone in this town needs to enforce law.
Onions to the person who stole all the toilet paper from my garage.
