Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Serafina at JCPenney Hair Salon. After going three years with no haircuts, she gave me back the short style I always had. She did a splendid job. Serafina is a real artist.
Onions to people behind the front desk using super loud voices to talk to each other, not clients. It sounded like I was in a bar but no one was taking drink orders. An employee came out to talk to me and I couldn’t hear a word she said.
Orchids to Michael Hankins for the nice article he wrote in Sundays newspaper. Thank you for the kind words he wrote about Calvary Baptist Church’s car show. The church puts in a lot of effort to make the show happen. Keep up the good work.
Orchids to the Hair Cartel. I’ve used nearly all of the stylists there and I’ve never been disappointed. Always a great cut, great style and great customer service.
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. These guys are perfect for lunch. In and out quickly, healthy food and plenty of it!
Orchids to Innnovative Health and Wellness. Best steam room in the entire city. I pay $15 a session and it’s worth every penny.
Orchids to Angelina’s. I love a good plate of pasta and you can’t do any better than Angelina’s. The place was packed, but with reservations, we didn’t wait a minute. Well organized please with good food and good customer service.
Orchids to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and their Wednesday soup nights through Lent. Thank you to all of the volunteers who bring their homemade soups and cakes. I haven’t had a bad soup yet.
Orchids to Whiz Kids Computer Services. All the kids are great, but Mike was quick in fixing my problems and getting me back on track.
Onions to rude servers. Everyone has an off night, but onions to the restaurant that puts up servers who are continuously rude to customers!
Onions to the stylist who charged me $20 for a makeover then made me look absolutely hideous! My eyes looked like a raccoon. Hello, 1980! I couldn’t get home fast enough to wash it off.
Onions to auto-tipping. What a great way to ostracize your customers. Especially those staff who hand me my take away food and do nothing else. What am I tipping you for?
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration. They provide timely and outstanding service cleaning carpets, emergency extraction and restoration, tile cleaning-grouting and more. Thank you, Dynamic team!
Orchids to Gear Up Motorsports. We recently had to sell our Harley trike due to medical issues. Carrie and her team went above and beyond in helping to make this happen. Wonderful, honest people and business, Thank you!
Orchids to Kelly at Anytime Fitness for all you do to keep the gym going. We will see you next season.
Onions to the person in Walmart that took my cart with T-shirts in it and stuffed the shirts in automotive to steal my cart. They should have gotten their own cart for their batteries. Nice lesson for the son.
Onions to the human resources personnel who continue to be the reason good people are leaving the profession. Take ownership and treat people the right way!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.