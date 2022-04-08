Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Bill Rohzon and the Havasu 95 Speedway for another great show. The facility has been very much improved. The Vintage show was great but only one event, and I loved seeing that 34 Midget. Thanks, Bill and Crew.
Onions to the rude, possibly sleep deprived female receptionist at the local optometrist. How hard is it to offer a sincere smile to the people who don’t want to be there either?
Orchids to Synthia at the Havasu Regional Medical Center admission desk. She went way above and beyond to get an authorization number for labs with Veteran Administration extensions being disconnected to confirm. Her persistence paid off. Thank you, Jimmydoc.
Orchids to Keith and everyone at Anderson Toyota. We leased our car there and now just bought the car. Everyone from service to sales departments has always been superprofessional, caring and looking out for us. Five out of five stars!
Orchids to Carri at Colorado River Blinds. You are awesome! Thank you for working so hard to get the parts in for my blinds.
Onions to the person who wanted to walk the docks and look at the boats. People have a lot of money invested in their boats. We don’t want people looking and taking things off. Jerry is just doing his job. A slip customer.
Orchids to the fly-over late this afternoon on March 29. I hope it was for our Vietnam veterans. I read our paper but missed this. I am so happy I saw them, it brought tears. Recent widow of an Agent Orange AF 06. Thirty-one years in the military to die of agent orange issues, so young. Thank you for tipping wings.
Onions to the network media. It appears that they would report on the guys at the Oscars rather than honor the American veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day. Not one word about the Vietnam veterans on their day of honor.
Onions to the property owner with 12+ vehicles mostly in their front yard but on both sides as well. Most are non-operating or at least haven’t been moved in many years. This is a disgrace to the neighborhood, city code is outdated.
Onions to pedestrians. Just because you have the right of way when you are in a crosswalk you still need to be smart. Before you walk out in the traffic lane, make sure all the cars see you and stop. Bumpers always win.
Orchids to the bill payer of our dinner. We enjoyed a family dinner at Shogun with a woman and her son from California. They finished dinner before us, and as we went to pay for our family of six, we learned that this lady had paid our entire bill. Our thanks for your generous gift.
Orchids to Tommy from Suddenlink. We had lots of problems with our internet and he fixed it. We appreciate your professionalism and knowledge. Our internet works great now! He is a credit to the company. Thanks much!
Orchids to Dean L. of Epcor, who, when checking our meter, found excess usage and urged us to check for leaks. We found and fixed the leak and saved a lot of money and water usage.
Onions to that appliance repair business that took my money but did not repair my washer, then went on a Mexican vacation.
Orchids to Kelly at the water department. I called on Monday with a billing issue. On Tuesday, they came and re-read our meter and on Wednesday she called me with the corrected amount owed. So nice to have someone actually follow through and take care of a problem.
Orchids to Jessica at Smith’s pharmacy for her friendly service and saving me lots of money!
Onions to the lack of timely veterinarian appointments and no one available after hours. Why not establish a pet urgent center in Lake Havasu City?
Orchids to Amber, Kennedy, Bret Peters, Heather, Mike Minery and Jim Bayles for all the wonderful, awesome pictures of the Havasu Half Marathon 2022!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.