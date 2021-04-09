Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Good Hand’s Painting. They recently painted our house for a reasonable price. Nathan Ryan painted the whole house by himself, fixed stucco where needed, replaced necessary molding on the doors, etc. We highly recommend Good Hand’s Painting for a job well done.
Onions to the lousy drivers in this city. I’ve never seen so many people failing to follow basic driving guidelines. In Minnesota, a rigorous test is given before a license is issued. I’d highly recommend that Arizona and other states follow suit. I’ve not had a moving violation in over 17 years.
Orchids to the nice Wisconsin couple who bike by my house. Steve saw me working hard moving decorative rock and offered to help, and help he did. My faith in humanity has been restored, thanks Steve and Mary.
Onions to all who are involved with “canceled culture.” You will be sorry when everyone stops buying products-boycotting you-and what you stand for! I hope for the sake of our country we do not lose what we have now! Protect what you want to keep.
Onions to server recommending their “Cowboy Breakfast”. My wife informed me how much cholesterol was in it after we finished. Mentioning to the manager that I shouldn’t have to pay for poison, she laughed. Was told to cough up or she’d call the cops. We should’ve been warned beforehand about the risks!
Onions to the old fella in the parking lot who sold me an electric scooter. I can not find the charger. Mildred thinks I bought the stores electric cart but this Alpha Beta brand scooter has Wisconsin plates. I’m sure its fine but I need a charger for a used Alpha Beta scooter can anyone help.
Orchids to all coworkers attending my retirement party. That meant lots! To the four that didn’t attend having a good riddance bash at a local bar instead, you’ll be interested in knowing this: Yes, I did retire, but I’m not leaving town. I just negotiated purchase of the business.
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. I have had a lot of work done there and is always a great experience. Little or no pain. Multiple thumbs up.
Orchids to Verizon next to Bashas’. They have a great CS team, “Samantha” completely professional she was a great help with my phones and entire account. Thank you.
Orchirds to Johnny’s, a new place we found on Main and Smoketree. The staff was wonderful,the merchandise was nice, just a neat place to browse. A real nice addition for Havasu. We will be back.
Onions to those burning their garbage after dark. What a putrid smell. Can’t you be more considerate of your neighbors and just put it in the garbage?
Orchids to the team. For once you followed my instructions and the results are in: second place. I made finesse driving adjustments as needed. I made the right decisions when they counted most. Had I not charged forth at the end it was over. Follow my advice next week and first place is ours!
Onions to people who insist on carrying on phone conversations in restaurants with their phones on “speaker phone”. I know you think your conversation is really interesting (it’s not) and that everyone else in the place wants to hear it (we don’t). If you have to take a call step outside. Thanks!
Onions to the people who are wearing inappropriate clothing. When you’re in your mid 30’s and 40’s still wearing rave clothes/ having festival home parties pretty embarrassing. Time to hang them up and grow up.
Onions to bartenders who over serve drunk customers. Your customers are likely to kill themselves or someone else. Shame on you for enabling it.
Onions to whoever runs the swap meet. Allowing the ignorant fool to display the vulgar political banner is just wrong. Adults don’t want to see that and kids shouldn’t have to see it.
Onions to the people who will believe a lie but will condemn something that they do not understand.
Orchids to the women who attended the dinner at Shugrue’s. It was so wonderful to know there is hope with new leadership.
Orchids to the person who helped pay for my groceries at Smith’s on April 3. Your kindness is sincerely appreciated and I will definitely pay it forward. Grateful Veteran.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
