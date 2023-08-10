Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to vehicles with the business name posted on it or personalized license plates because when you cut off a pedestrian or weave erratically because you are either speeding or have your phone in your hand doing business, we can tell who you are.
Orchid to David of Diablo Landscaping and his hard-working crew. My new paver driveway is really great. Thank you!
Orchids to Lakeside Spine and Pain — friendly staff and short wait times. Rhonda is awesome, very thorough and efficient!
Onions to selling the 88 acres of the vacant land on the Island that was part of the defunct golf course. Let’s hope it doesn’t result in million dollar homes.
Onions to the new storage units on the southside that have balconies. I guess the next step is to tear down houses to make the entire town storage units.
Orchids to replacing that horrid sofa for chairs in the waiting room. I had a terrible time getting myself up and standing while being buried in the sofa stuffing. I also appreciate not having to cozy up to strangers sharing sofa space. Chairs solved the problem.
Onions to the grocery store stocker spewing F-bombs in the aisles in front of customers. I for one do not appreciate it. It is one thing to hear other shoppers using foul language, but the store employees should retain some dignity for the store’s image.
Orchids to the young man who asked if I needed help when I was about to pump gas. I sincerely thank him even though I didn’t need help.
"Onions to the new storage units on the southside that have balconies. I guess the next step is to tear down houses to make the entire town storage units." Lol!, an insight to the "Lux" storage units and mancaves, now the cities brand!
