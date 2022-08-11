Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jim at the Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City. Jim is such a pleasant person to talk to and so willing to help with questions I have had. Thank you, Jim.
Orchids to the soaking rains on behalf of all the desert cacti. They’ve stored up all that they can and are good for another season. Arizona loves its cacti.
Orchids to the self checkout clerk at Walmart who gave us a lesson on the meaning of “Huckleberry”. Lol. Thanks for the smile.
Orchids to Kaelee in the garden department at Lowe’s. She was
very helpful and very knowledgeable. Just an all around pleasant person.
Lowe’s is very lucky to have her on staff. Thank you and keep smiling.
Onions to busing children in a vehicle other than a bus. It could be illegal to bus students to and from school in any vehicle that is not a school bus. History shows it is a huge safety issue.
Onions to our local medical facility. On January 12, I paid a bill for $61.32. Then, a month later, I received a notice from the bill collector. I called the medical facility and collection agency several times. They only cared about the money. I went in person to the facility with proof of payment from bank. They said they never received it and wouldn’t even look at my bank statement. They are not always right and I pray that I won’t have to set foot in that place again.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness’ new owner, Joe. I love all the changes but the best part is Kelly, she’s an asset to your gym. Keep up the great job!
Onions to the California weekenders. Your lack of respect for anyone is evident! Your terrible driving habits are atrocious! Don’t you know it’s against the law in Arizona to use your phone while you’re driving.? Better yet why don’t you just stay home!
I just want to give an orchid to the people in front of me at McDonalds who paid for my breakfast. It was very kind of you. You were in a dark blue Toyota. Thanks again from the white Chevy Equinox.
Orchids to good policing. Sunday, a police officer stopped to help with a situation involving a girl and her camper. He did all he could to help the gentleman who was helping her. The man wants to say you are a good example of a police officer that all should follow. Perfect example of serving and protecting.
Onions to the restaurant owner who thinks it is more important to chastise his staff in front of customers for talking to the same customers than fixing his leaking roof or the ‘Needs Improvement’ rating from the health department!
Orchids to Merrianne and Sheila and their committee at the Eagles for all of their hard work. You worked to have non-stop fun events the month of August to raise money for Cancer. You and all of your support staff did an awesome job!
Orchids to Alfred at Pest Control. He is very kind, always has a smile andworks very hard. Thank you.
Onions to dogs at Rotary Park. The owners need to be fined because they don’t follow the signs that read “no dogs”. We see dogs there too often.
Onions to the plumbing warehouse for letting a long time employee go. You can definitely see the effects as the service is not the same. Time is money for plumbers who will go elsewhere for better service.
Onions to the drivers who feel the need to tailgate us drivers who follow the speed limit of 35 mph in most all of Lake Havasu City. I won’t go any faster for you so just back off! I’m waiting for the day you finally get caught by our police. Slow down and enjoy the drive, geez!
