Orchids to Meribeth at Lowe’s! Very helpful and pleasant, great way to start the morning! Had to get salt, and she just got on it, and got the job done. Thanks!
Onions to mask haters. Google pictures of Rome or Paris and put in today’s date. Notice what’s missing. Masks. Europe isn’t wearing them. The media is responsible for all of this fear. Election years, I hate them.
Orchids to the pyrotechnicians around Palo Verde North over the July 4th holiday. We really enjoy seeing and hearing the big booms going off. It’s a nice distraction from quarantine. I’m glad you can afford to share and enjoy this activity. Looking forward to more. Really brightens up the spirit!
Orchids to all our police men and women. I have lived here 47 years. Every contact we have ever had with them has been positive. Especially Joe Erhart #198 for being so kind. Thank you.
Orchids to Dave and Dan with Just Garage Doors. Professional, efficient and customer focused. Great job!
Onions to the cradle robber. A 51 year old man dating a 21 year old. You are such a loser!
Onions to the local ice cream parlor whose owners and employees don’t wear masks. I want to support local mom and pop businesses, but not at the risk of our health. Taking the grandkids for ice cream somewhere else.
Onions to cancelling the Balloon Festival. Really? You cancel an event that is six months in the future. Unbelievable. I can remember just a short four months ago, St. Patrick’s Day in March, when this city was wide open for business and there were no covid-19 cases at all. So yes, a lot has happened in the four months since, but also, a lot can happen six months from now. So why jump the gun this early?
Onions to covid-19. We all know on Nov. 4th, this whole pandemic scare will miraculously disappear, but I’m sure the fake news media will come up with something else to scare Americans.
