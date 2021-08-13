Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the local drive-through Mini Mart and delicatessen. Good meat but dry bread. I was very disappointed.
Orchids to Gloria at LHC Motor Vehicle Department. Gloria was so patient and so pleasant while helping me with my travel ID request. Her supervisor, Lisa, was also very helpful. Both were willing to go the extra mile. Thanks to these great employees.
Orchids to the Humane Society Medical Director Rayeanne Solano for taking such good care of Ghost and for adopting the little guy. With you, he now has a second chance at life. Blessings to you.
Onions to the gullible. Your con man keeps telling you he won because he’s making money off that lie. He’s laughing at your ignorance while you continue to support him.
Orchids to the Search and Rescue organizations responsible for the search and eventual recovery of our lake casualties. Not an easy job, for sure. Thank you for all you do!
Orchids to Savannah at Smith’s. You’re a hard worker and I thank you for all of your help.
Orchids to the person who found my husband’s sun glasses at Star Cinemas last Friday. Just by chance we called and they had been turned in to lost and found. Thanks to the honest person and many orchids to you!
Orchids to the Havasu Pioneers Radio Show, KNTR 106.3 I loved hearing the stories of people’s experiences growing up in Lake Havasu City back in the “good old days” like the late 60’s and 70’s. What fun they had! We’ve come a long way since then. Keep up the radio performances, they were great!
Orchids to the paint parties! We always have a great time with the ladies. Thank you, Jennifer!
Onions to the CDC for its unconstitutional moratorium on evictions. Many people are at risk losing their properties because the tenants are allowed to stay for free. Repairs, maintenance, and taxes all still must be paid. Where is the moratorium on all the fees for the landlords?
Onions to the local bank. No one to help you, just tellers at the do-it-yourself window. I finally closed my account. Terrible customer service.
Onions to the drought. Please conserve water as much as you can. This will get worse before it gets better.
Orchids to the trash folks. I’m sure it’s as hard on you as it is on us that days must get changed. I’ve lived here for 25 years, and you’ve always been professional no matter which day you pick up.
Orchids to the Post Office. It’s clean, cool, and the lines are much less, and they go quickly. Postal clerks are very nice now. Not sure if they are under new management or not, but something has changed, and it is for the better.
Orchids to our State Senator Sonny Borelli. Thank you both for standing up and ensuring every legal vote counts and every illegal vote is tossed. We need election intregry. The people of Arizona stand strongly behind you!
Orchids to Bridgwater Golf course. Even in this heat, I enjoy playing in the breezes off the channel. Well kept and groomed course.
Onions to socialism and mask mandates. If you want to wear a mask, then wear one. For those who don’t, please leave us alone. We are not responsible for the new cases. 74% of new covid cases are from the already vaxed population.
Onions to the onion about sidewalks and street lights. Go back across the river and head west. Lots of sidewalks and lights thataway.
Onions to several “supposed friends” for humiliating Mr. “L” over his selection of a new car. I didn’t care for it either, but I didn’t make sarcastic comments. He lost five grand trading it back in because of you. Wait until you see his new ride! Where this man gets his taste I’ll never know?
Onions to the certain bookkeeper in town who screwed up everyone’s W-4 so badly that no one got their tax returns back. How are you still licensed to be in business?
