Orchids to Kelly at Anytime Fitness. She showed us around and answered every question I had when signing us up. Best gym in town and very clean.
Orchids to Crisp Painting Company. Beautiful job on the Kimberly Michael Salon. Looks great. Such hard working guys, especially in this heat. Great work!
Orchids to Lisa Stapp (not sure of correct spelling). This beautiful, kind woman paid for my oil change! She didn’t even know me! You can’t find many people like her in this world today and I hope I see her again. If so, lunch is on me!
Orchids to the USPS mail carriers of Lake Havasu City, especially of Osborn Drive. Through the extreme heat and without air conditioning in the delivery vehicles, the carriers strive to make their deliveries in a timely manner. So much respect, gratitude and deep empathy is felt for these dedicated people. Outstanding dedication! BJG
Orchids to Pets in Paradise Resort. The owners are amazing. The groomers are awesome. Despite what the word may be on the streets, they have two full-time groomers and give great care when boarding and grooming. Highly recommended.
Orchids to the new shuttle service, A Tristate Express. The drivers are prompt, polite and the vans are comfortable. I will continue to make reservations with this excellent company.
Orchids to Montana steakhouse. Once again, phenomenal dinner as always.
