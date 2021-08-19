Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Orchid giver calling people who lost jobs due to the 100 year pandemic “deadbeats” because they want their rental home. You are an uneducated fool if you think someone would rather collect $240 weekly unemployment than have $1,600 a week – yes that is $85,000 plus benefits, for working, as I am educated.
Orchids to my Auntie Shirls for her wonderful hospitality! I loved visiting from Wisconsin and reading the Havasu paper each morning, swimming, and sight seeing with her! We had a lot of fun together, Love you, Auntie!
Onions to tipping. Now servers are making $15 an hour. The cost of eating a meal out now is only for very special occasions. I would be happy with that wage since I only make $13.72 an hour with the city.
Onions to the Onion about the start date for school. School starts when it does so course exams are finished before winter break. Five days have been added by law. Schools need an aligned schedule for sports. Just because things were done a way when you were in school, doesn’t make it better.
Orchids to the poet. You have and always shall be my friend. You lift my soul and bring a smile to my heart. Always remember the wish. Thank you for being you. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the restaurant in town that needs to learn how to train the new employees. If they do not work out, just let them go and not keep them on a call-in list. that’s a bad practice.
Orchids to The Bagel Bin and Ivan. Best bagels in Havasu and Ivan is so welcoming, always makes everyone feel special when entering The Bagel Bin. Hurrah for Ivan.
We love your bagels.
Onions to the justice system. It should not take six years for a court case to be finished. Two families have had their lives turned upside down. If the person who caused this had not made the first mistake, lives would have a different ending.
Onions to the Orchids about tipping. You have obviously never worked as a tipped employee. In Arizona, employers can pay up to $3 less than minimum wage, and many do. Rarely does a server makes a cent over minimum wage. They totally depend on tips to make a living wage. Please tip!
Onions to the water delivery company for charging each time they send a paper bill. Really? Charging me to pay them? Poor business practice and they lost my business.
Orchids to College Stret Brewhouse and Pub! Wow! You all went out of your way to wish me a happy birthday with a very delectable ice cream confection! I love you all, from the greeter, to the serving staff, bar crew, and the kitchen team. You’re the best!
Orchids to Shaver Garage Doors. Thank you! Your young workers, Brandon and Charleton, were professionals and so polite. They got my garage door opened that was damaged by my neighbor’s sheetmetal flying into it. I also got my car out so I can go to my doctor. Thank you for quickly helping! Absolutely fabulous Business!
Onions to the home improvement big box store employee standing in the lumber area at the checkout. When I asked to help ring us up, he replied “I’m waiting and may be called away”. He then walked away. No help.
Onions to the overweight guy in the muscle shirt walking his overweight dog across the scorching hot parking lot near the dog park Sunday at 1:00. You were oblivious to your dog’s misery.
Onions to the city for permitting the huge metal sided commercial building on Paseo Verde and Via Naranja, this by no stretch of the imagination a residential unit. Eye sore in a lovely golf course neighborhood. Why?
Orchids to Ron from The Air Conditioning Guy. I made a weekend service call to replace a motor during this heat. This is the second time we’ve used them. Friendly, professional and they don’t try to upsell. Awesome!
Onions to Smith’s for blocking the aisles with those huge personal shopper carts.
