Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the appliance store that sells used washing machines “supposedly” power washed. Mine was disgustingly dirty inside the bleach and softener compartments and drum crevasses. Buyer beware...Buy new from a reputable store!
Onions to the school board for deciding to have in person meetings; but Onions to the decision to limit the capacity to only 50, while having said meeting in the largest seating capacity building on campus!
Orchids to Norma Lembach, Kathryn Hammond and Bill Thomas. You all give me hope that there is still hope for positive change.
Onions to the social club. Another club closes due to the covid-19 virus and the one that’s left is the busiest bar in town with no social distancing. People there test positive and and still socialize.
Onions to the club. Membership dues for the big lodge is $83.50 a year for two. I have not be able to use my membership for four months. No need to be shut down this long. The employees do not even know when they will re-open. You think we will get a rebate or refund? Horrible
Onions to the horribly annoying three note piano TV ads where the piano is louder than the voice selling a product. You guys ever wonder why your sales are in the dirt? Whose idea was it that loud background music attracts the viewers attention? Thank God for mute buttons.
Orchids to the onion about the club. We thought you were all volunteers, except some are off reaping the unemployment rewards with a $600 bonus. All others are closed while you are open, spreading the covid-19 virus.
Orchids to Nolan at Beachcomber Estates. Great kid, polite and businesslike. Also to Al at the gate.
Onions to my husband who keeps stealing my Triscuits. I will hide the box better next time.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
