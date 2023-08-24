Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Modern Dry Cleaning. I took my rug in to have it cleaned and they did a great job and turned it around in just a few days. This was no ordinary job. While I was out of town, my pets went on it repeatedly and there it sat for a week. The pet sitter didn’t catch it, but no harm done, thanks to the great cleaning job.

