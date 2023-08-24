Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Modern Dry Cleaning. I took my rug in to have it cleaned and they did a great job and turned it around in just a few days. This was no ordinary job. While I was out of town, my pets went on it repeatedly and there it sat for a week. The pet sitter didn’t catch it, but no harm done, thanks to the great cleaning job.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Dentistry. I had a great experience each time I have been there, so far! They are a very organized and professional office and office staff. I would definitely recommend it to my friends and family and fellow neighbors. Great job, great service!
Orchids to Mario’s! My family and I went to Mario’s and it was a great experience. I had the hot spinach and artichoke dip appetizer and the chicken marsala and it was one of the best meals I’ve had in a long time. Prices and service were also good.
Onions to the driver on your phone who was five miles under the speed limit all the way down Jamaica Boulevard. Drivers like you are so exasperating to the rest of us. Please pay attention as you drive! Multiple people were behind you and very upset with you, but you never even knew about us. Put your phone down while you drive.
Orchids to Chic Again. It’s a great place to go and find what you need at a great price. So glad we have you here in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to those committing crimes in Lake Havasu City. The arrests are all the same. Driving without a license and drug use. If you can’t get your life together, then just leave. Stop bringing down this great community with you.
