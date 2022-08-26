Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Freedom Roofing. I love the look of my new roof. They were fast and affordable with very professional customer service. I highly recommend them.
Onions to local establishments that don’t honor their coupon discounts. I get lots of excuses as to why that is, but none are valid in my book. If the coupon isn’t expired, not much else should matter.
Orchids to the car clubs still making their way on McCulloch. I absolutely love seeing those old classics parked up and down the street. Your car club gives this city its charm.
Onions to the city. Arizona just got cut over 20 percent in its water allotment but the building continues!
Orchids to the Bug-A-Salt peacemakers. As long as our weather is bringing in the flies, just as well put a little salt on their wounds.
Orchids to my “Angel” Lilly V who works at Albertsons. Lilly works in many areas in the store and is always willing to help me figure out the scans, clips and sales on my phone. Thank you, Sweet gal.
Onions to Arizona and Texas sending the buses to D. C! How about sending 50% to California?
Orchids to tourists! I love that our beautiful city is, once again, busting all sales tax revenue records! Almost makes it worth while putting up the tourists!
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. Love both Dr. Shaw and Dr. Little. You guys are so convenient to deal with and are both great dentists. Keep up the good work, this town is lucky to have you!
Onions to death. My sweet little Angel went over the rainbow bridge a few days ago and I’m so sad without her. She was a great beagle with a great disposition. I will miss her so much.
Orchids to old friends and good times. The way life ought to be.
Orchids to Haven House for all of the wonderful good you do and all of the help you give. Your staff works very hard and doesn’t get the credit they deserve.
Orchids to Chico’s Tacos, especially their breakfast burritos. I’ll come back for more anyday. Yum!
Orchids to B Right There Shuttle. The staff is all very friendly. The driver picked me up on time and delivered me right where I needed to go. Thank you!
Orchids to my neighbor who was out bright and early this morning shoveling rocks out of the street. What a guy! Thanks, Ron! We all owe you a debt.
Onions to ridiculously high medical bills! I received a $12,000 bill for a couple of scans, a blood test and pain pills. Noted, the pain pills rocked! They did their job beautifully, but I can’t believe my insurance will pay this entire bill! Worried.
Orchids to Chic Again. What a great consignment store. They never disappoint. Went in once again recently, and even though I swear I’m not gonna buy anything, I always drop at least a dime! Great store, great ladies. They always make you feel welcome.
Onions to my neighbors for posting their art on their fence. I just hope no one is quitting their day job anytime soon. I guess that’s what happens when accountants try to be “creative”.
Orchids to the post office. I was frustrated for the longest time because everything I mailed had to go to Las Vegas first delaying my parcels and letters. Then, I found out that if you take it down to the post office and state that it is local, they won’t send it to Las Vegas. Yay! My local bills will be paid on time for a change!
Onions to the construction crew who left a huge mound of dirt on the lot next to me. Um...is anyone ever coming back to care of that?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
