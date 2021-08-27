Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the lodge that denied the cocktail waitresses use of LED serve trays. First, you see them! Thus, not bumping and spilling. Second, they are easily recognizable. Third, they look great! The “we’ve never done that before” mentality needs to disappear.
Orchids to Officer Burns for your support during the court sentencing of the man who caused my brother’s death in May of 2015. You are a caring professional to continue to show your support after six years of suffering by my family. Thank you, the entire Ryan Family.
Orchids to the victim advocates in the Kingman Victim Program. They are angels. Without their support when my family was giving impact statements to end a six year case, I don’t know if we could have made it through. God Bless them!
Onions to a local steak house that used to have fantastic prime rib. I went there last night and it was almost impossible to cut my prime rib or chew it. Too bad, it was a favorite place to take company. I Won’t be back.
Orchids to Dr. Mandeep Powar and the staff at the Havasu Surgery Center for keeping me, and probably a lot of other folks, walking upright without whining about it. Jim
Orchids to Mike and Joe at Tech One Repair. They did a great job on our Sea Doos and always explained the options to us. We have saved money there many times.
Onions to a lab in Lake Havasu City. My appointment was at 9:30 and I was 10 minutes early. I did not get taken back for 42 minutes. What is the point in having an appointment if you still have to wait? The lab was not very clean! Here’s hoping the other lab is better!
Orchids to Bill and Sharon at Challenger Auto repair. They always give us a fair price and the work is done quickly. They will also tell you if you don’t need something and save you money. Very honest.
I had eye surgery at Barnett Dulaney Eye Center. All employees, Justin, Casey, and all of them, work really hard to make you comfortable and at ease with the surgery process. Thanks again for your kindness. Rodney
Onions to the usual suspects ranting about current state of affairs. We all dodged a big bullet last election and many of us are very happy about that. The future doesn’t belong to your generation so relax and get over it already.
Orchids to Kitchen Tune Up. Not only do we have a great kitchen but now we have two great bathrooms, too. Thanks, Victor and Taschia! r&b
Onions to zoning changes that increase housing units. Maybe we don’t have a water shortage. More Riviera, more Foothills. Where are we getting more water?
Onions to the constant yelling and uncomfortable atmosphere created by one of the unhappiest employees on the face of planet Earth. After all, life is full of choices and choosing to work somewhere where customers are despised and treated with discontent is the employee’s own choice. Be professional or quit.
Orchids to spreading joy and happiness even when you are in an uncomfortable setting. Always allow the gift horse to be exactly that, a gift horse. It is high time we come together as patient, caring humans but remember, weed your own garden first, never demand charity until your garden is planted.
Onions to the house on Cherry Tree with the toilet in the front yard, not pretty.
Orchids to Aaron Electric for helping me solve my electrical issue with my exhaust fan. Aaron pointed me in the right direction to find the correct motor on the internet and, in turn, saved me a lot of money. Thank you Aaron!
Orchids, many many orchids, to Cricket! Not only do they provide an excellent service, but their technicians are the most helpful guys in town. Superb customer service!
Orchids to Natalie at Smith’s. She’s so pretty and so nice. She always smiles and treats the customer with respect. Very professional. Thank you Natalie!
