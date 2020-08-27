Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all those, who drive through stop signs. “Stop” means full “stop.” A police supporter. JO.
Orchids to the couple in the red SUV who helped me up when I fell in the parking lot on the burning asphalt.
Onions to the folks putting Bear, a mini pincher back out for adoption. This dog has a history of biting and caused eight stitches in my son’s hand. Dog is unpredictable. Do not take this dog home.
Orchids to Jason at Sunrize Air conditioning for the absolute fantastic job of getting our home air conditioner up and running very quickly! Jason you are the “Best!”
Orchids to the First Cabin Club, the Nautical Inn and Nautical Watersports people for such great service and letting me feel “normal” for a week during this mayhem.
Orchids to Sheryl at the beauty salon. We can discuss politics without it interfering with our friendship. You are a doll and I love you. Jennie.
Onions to our local post office. Customer service is obviously not your thing.
Orchids to Southside Laundry. They laundered my king comforter. Laundered and pressed my duvet cover and shams. Beautiful job, great service.Thank you.
Orchids to Norma Lembach for expressing what a lot of us know and feel.
Onions to whoever is responsible for being on their phone and almost running over my wife. Shame on you! Use your eyes not a cell phone or perhaps you should not drive at all.
Onions to folks believing Wikipedia is a reliable source for information. Wikipedia.org it is not a reliable source. Wikipedia can be edited by anyone at any time. This means that any information it contains at any particular time could be vandalism, work in progress, or just plain wrong. So don’t believe everything you read.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
