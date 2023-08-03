Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the new owners and staff members of The Foundry restaurant on Swanson Avenue. It has a beautiful dining space and a huge bar area, excellent food, and extraordinary service. Hamburgers, steaks, seafood, pasta, pizza, and much more. The chef and his team mix creativity and flavor in a way that leaves you raving about this place long after you leave. The food scene in Lake Havasu City just got a new major contender for best restaurant in the area and we can’t wait to return!

