Orchids to the new owners and staff members of The Foundry restaurant on Swanson Avenue. It has a beautiful dining space and a huge bar area, excellent food, and extraordinary service. Hamburgers, steaks, seafood, pasta, pizza, and much more. The chef and his team mix creativity and flavor in a way that leaves you raving about this place long after you leave. The food scene in Lake Havasu City just got a new major contender for best restaurant in the area and we can’t wait to return!
Onions to false advertising. I answered an ad that stated $49.95 service call “trip fee may apply depending on location”. After tearing apart my washer, I was told I should buy a new one. The technician left it torn apart and charged me $75 +$25. I feel as though I have been overcharged.
Orchids to Jacqueline at Mattress Firm at The Shops for assisting me in picking out a mattress. She was very helpful and knew all of the product lines and getting the mattress I picked out and scheduled delivery.
Onions for the “Play like you mean it” motto. It should be changed to “Lake Havasu City, Storage Capital of the World”.
Onions to the few who know nothing. I am not drunk, I am disabled and I walk the way I do because I am disabled. So, before you make a judgment, look within yourselves to be more compassionate. We all have a story, just ask. False accusations make you all ignorant.
Onions to the passing of a beautiful spirit, Ranger Terry. Your many eloquent Orchids will be as missed as much as you. Rest in Peace.
