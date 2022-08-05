Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tire Man. Always friendly with the work done in a timely manner. Just a pleasure to deal with these people.
Orchids to Angel and Cody. God brings love back together. You are soulmates 100 percent.
Orchids, Orchids, Orchids to Family Tree Daycare! Thank you!
Onions to the onion-giver. Thanks from the elderly couple you only thought to shame (about their garage door) instead of offering a hand or advice or maybe the name of a repairman. We hired two locals that only wasted money and made things worse. Your help would have been appreciated.
Onions to the local mechanic in town who billed me nearly $900 for electrical work on my vehicle, yet never fixed the problem. Nothing like getting a dangerous car back from the mechanic!
Orchids to Robinson Automotive. You guys did a great job of fixing my car and you work together well as a team.
Orchids to Dr. More and his staff. Your care and attentiveness is wonderful. I feel so lucky to have you as my provider. Your staff always goes above and beyond to help. Thank you.
Onions to the kit car speeding down McCulloch Boulevard. You drive dangerously fast and reckless. You blew through an intersection where a man was killed not too long ago. Slow down before you get yourself or someone else killed.
Orchids to Lakeview Dental. Being new to Lake Havasu City, I wasn’t sure where to go but I’m very glad I found you. You and your entire staff are extremely professional and nice.
Onions to the pawn store that rips people off. You talk a good game, but no one can trust you as far as they can throw you. Stop lying to people about money you’re going to give them sometime in the future only for that time to never come. You’re nothing but a con artist who needs to be run out of town.
Orchids to Arby’s. Suzanne and her staff are wonderful. They make going there enjoyable. The food is always great, too. These folks need a raise and soon!
Onions to school buses. In my day, we walked or rode our bikes to school. It was our responsibility to get ourselves to school. We didn’t lay it all on the taxpayers.
Orchids to Car Toyz. You did a great job fixing my car alarm. You were fast, thorough and professional. Great job at a great price.
Orchids to Coast to Coast Pools. You do a fanstastic job with my pool maintenance and all for a reasonable price. Great people, too. Thank you.
Onions to the local retail store with the mean older woman. I understand she is the owner’s mom. I can’t believe she treats customers like that and the owner lets her. Does he work with her? I know I won’t go back. How do they stay in business?
Orchids to Hollywood! They are finally back to making half decent to almost good films again.
Onions to leaving a $5 tip on a $75 food order. Next time I see you, I won’t be going above and beyond.
Orchids to Lisa at Smith’s. You are always friendly and professional. I appreciate your bantor, it makes going to the store a fun adventure.
Onions to all of the stores cranking up the air conditioning. I am going to catch pneumonia as the sweat from outside freezes on my skin everytime I go grocery shopping.
