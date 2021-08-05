Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the wonderful sisters who purchased school supplies for my classroom. Words are not enough to show my appreciation. Thank you again!
Onions to the shopping cart patrolling onion giver who thinks we “care” if you caught us not putting the cart in the corral. It’s 110 plus degrees outside, many people are disabled not lazy and stores pay employees to gather carts so shut up and get a life!
Onions to the USPS. Exactly how much effort does it take to close the mail box door? You always leave it open and then on windy days, I am chasing my mail up and down the street. Delivering the mail is one of the few simple tasks that we pay our government to do, and you fail miserably.
Orchids to the two kind men who stopped to help my son and husband after our side-by-side rolled near body beach.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu for the wonderful care they gave my dad for so many years prior to his passing. You guys are angels. I appreciate all of the volunteers who stayed with my dad as well. Thanks a bunch. You are a wonderful organization.
Orchids to the Motel DuBeau in Flagstaff. Great rooms, reasonable prices and the owners are the nicest people ever. Thank you for making our stay so comfortable and inviting.
Orchids to the thrift and antique stores in town. I love spending hours scouting about and I always find a treasure or two. Thank you, good job!
Orchids to the Western Arizona Humane Society. My rescued dog was treated so well by your facility. Your kindness toward the animals in general and, my dog in particular, makes it easier for him to adjust to a new owner and a new home. Many thanks for a job well done.
Onions to the elderly woman who cut in front of me at the gas station Wednesday. I bet you didn’t even see me! You are too old to be driving if you can’t even negotiate at a gas station.
Onions to the woman in front me at Smith’s who insisted on digging deep into her purse to pay cash for her groceries-down to the penny! Screaming kids, old folks in line behind you leaning, people yawning all around you...nothing phased you, you just kept counting. Can you please use the self-checkout next time?
Onions to today’s music and the store that blasted it while people, including kids, were shopping! Such graphic lyrics were embarrassing everyone in the store. No one stayed browsing for long. Turn it off if you don’t want to go broke.
Onions to Havasu Falls. I called to get information about hiking out there thinking what a fun thing to do with my family coming in to visit for several days. Unfortunately, you are suspended until 2022 due to covid? Really? You don’t find that total overkill? Please reconsider and open up!
Orchids to Bridgewater Links Golf Course. The ladies always have a great time on your well manicured greens.
Onions to the business owner in town who hires his mother. What were you thinking? She’s inpatient, short-tempered, and just plain rude. I’ll never be back. Meanwhile, I hope you enjoy going broke.
Orchids to Leanne at EnV Salon. What a great job you did on my hair, and the atmosphere is a fun and lively place to go. I can tell you all get along with each other so well, like one happy family. Makes going there a pleasant experience, unlike other places in town.
Orchids to the cashier at Ross-I’m sorry, I don’t remember your name, but you were very sweet and nice when you guys were clearly getting slammed. There were only two of you, yet you got through it with professionalism.
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing and the very fast and courteous, professional service, Hwy Rovr.
Onions to the Onion blaming Fauci, Pharma and China for Covid. Then proclaiming the “Orange Man” was right! It appears you never got over that awful injury to your head after that fall off the ladder. The Orange Man was right indeed!
Onions to the USPS onion, you do realize that the entire USPS didn't leave your mailbox door open, right? An individual did. Instead or ripping the entire USPS, why don't you walk to the street, meet your mailperson, and ask them to be sure and close your mailbox door. If they don't take it to the postmaster. Everyone so focuses on "a group", they forget who is really responsible. Keep it simple.
Usps is not funded by tax payers, you don’t pay for there service.
You do realize that the Feds have no means of income EXCEPT from our taxes........
