Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the bank. Smiths doesn’t give change anymore because they can’t get any coins. The bank won’t accept my coins as a deposit to my account. “It makes no cents.”
Orchids to The Palm Tree Guy for his excellent work. Our trees look great and Luis was very thorough in his clean up. I will definitely use him again.
Onions to the RV place who sold us a three year old $27,000 trailer that had its roof fly off on our first day of travel to Idaho. They would not admit they didn’t inspect it, offered no remedy. A $6,000 repair. Insurance will cover, but they didn’t even offer to cover our deductible. Shame on them!
Onions to my boss. We work so hard and yet you take us to a conference room to chew us out. Look in the mirror, you will see what an ugly person you have become.
Orchids to a very caring friend that had gone out of her way to deliver needed essentials to me while in quarantine from covid-19. Darlene is a true angel!
Onions to those who gripe about wearing masks. I assure you, this does not take away your personal rights. That’s the argument of crybabies. You stop at occupied crosswalks and slow down in school zones. This saves lives. Be a good citizen. No guns please. Wear a mask. Might save a life.
Onions to the fear tactics employed by some in this upcoming election. Intelligent people know better.
Orchids to Brian at the Safeway Pharmacy for excellent customer service. I have used this pharmacy for many years and have never been disappointed.
Onions to the cancer center receptionists. They no longer take temperatures or wear masks. Many patients are high risk.
Orchids to Kari, with a “K.” She made our 30th anniversary so “sweet” what an outstanding, caring, happy worker. Thank you Black Bear for hiring her!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
