Onions to the “illiterate” who thinks we are all “illiterates” for making a left hand turn out of the post office. That is only a suggestion it is on private property. Not on a city road or a city street!
Onions to the state department that moved to Spawr Circle. People who don’t have cars can’t walk to it. Two of the 11 stations had workers, but they were not helping anyone. Five people were in line waiting to be helped. After 20 minutes of no movement I left. Government.
Orchids to Havasu Home Improvement. Dave came right away and provided a detailed estimate. He communicated about the schedule and what would be completed when. If you need stucco repair or paint on your house or both, give them a call.
Orchids to Mohave Mortgage. Jamie worked with my schedule and last minute requests. Denise put up with my questions and made things happen quickly. Great company to work with.
Orchids to those working at the post office. Quick, efficient and moving that long line through very quickly. All working are super knowledgeable and eager to help.
Orchids to Dr. Bell at Lange Veterinary Clinic. She is friendly, logical, and makes sense. Great to have someone so caring work with my dogs.
Orchids to Chandler and group at Starbucks by Food City. Some bags were given out to folks to distribute to those in need. The bags included hygiene products, water, etc. The team is always friendly and kind, a pleasure to enter their business.
A gigantic thank you to everyone who gave of their time, talents, and resources to make the Community dinner a wonderful experience. The food and fellowship was wonderful. The photographer did a great job to make a memory of a great evening. Thank you to all who made this possible.
Orchids to Tanner at our local Harbor Freight store. He was extremely courteous and helpful on my most recent visit. He displays a refreshing enthusiasm and professionalism for his work. Keep up the great job. J.R.K.
Onions to the city for allowing the vagrants to take over Rotary Park. They’ve burned down three camping areas over the past couple of years. Are you going to allow them to do it to Rotary Park too?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police Officers. I was fortunate to see them shopping today with local children in Walmart. You all are awesome! I will never forget those kid’s smiles!
Onions to greedy landlords hiking up the rent average to $1300 a month. The average family is unable to afford it, leaving them homeless or in the desert. Families are suffering from money hungry people. What happened to “we’re in this together”?
Onions to homeowners and/or visitors who park in front of their neighbor’s mailboxes making it difficult, if not impossible, for mail carriers to deliver the mail. Orchids to those carriers who will get out their vehicle to make the delivery.
Orchids to the guy named “Jim in training” over at the Texaco station where the great chicken is. Thanks much for your great service!
Gayle
Orchids to Friday night’s Community dinner at the Aquatic Center. It was awesome! So many volunteers, including our mayor and city councilmen. Delicious food and plenty of it! My thanks to all of the cooks and all of those volunteers! Looking forward to next year!
Orchids to Mark Clark for his years of dedicated service to the citizens of Lake Havasu City. Enjoy your well deserved retirement.
Orchids to the wonderful community spirit Lake Havasu Shows everyday!
