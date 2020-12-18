Another beautiful day in havasu...
Onions to the facility that treats its employees like they are replaceable. You let seasoned staff walk away, thinking you can replace them with temps. Who is going to care for the community when the crisis is over and all the temp staff leaves? Maybe you need to focus on retention instead?
Orchids to the neighbors on Park Terrace Avenue for the outstanding and beautiful Christmas lights and decorations. It is spectacular and we are so grateful to you for making our holidays special.
Orchids to Edge General Contracting for stucco and painting job. You gave our older home a complete face lift! It looks years younger. Your company responded the same day we called for an estimate. Your team was amazing, obviously caring about their work.
Onions to the store for not selling letter openers. Double onions to the assistant manager claiming they ‘never’ carried them. Triple onions for lecturing me on how to use a finger to open mail. Perhaps barbarians use this method, but I was taught early on the proper way is to use a letter opener.
Orchids to those who gave their service to provide an awesome live nativity to brighten our spirits!
Orchids to Desert Hills for the beautiful drive-through live nativity scene. It was so well done and presented — a real joy to attend.
Orchids to Courtney and all amazing staff who work hard to keep Havasu parks so beautiful. Watching them rake leaves in Rotary Park, I know Havasu has seasons! Best place in town to walk.
Orchids to Pat Leso, Realtor for Selman & Associates for selling our home in four days for the asking price. You came highly recommended as an honest professional with years of experience when it came to Lake Havasu City. Thank you.
Orchids to those, during these trying times, who believe in the orchids. Those who say thanks or give a simple pat on the back to the person next to them. They see a distant light in the darkness and it guides them home. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Taylor at Lowe’s customer service for going above and beyond in helping me with a credit issue. Thanks for your help. Grill master.
Orchids to Karin at Smith’s- always positive and cheerful and goes out of her way to give awesome customer service.
Onions to whoever stole my dead mother’s Santa wind sock, on Tomahawk. I hope you are haunted from the darkest part of the world. Think about it, you stole from the dead. Sleep well!
Orchids to KAWs for a wonderful location, and everyone who made bowls, donated silent auction pieces, kitchen crew for the soup and those who bought a bowl or made an auction bid. There would be no success with out you. Thank you everyone.
Onions to the Sunday group at the bar. When will you grow up and quit talking about other people like you’re better?
Onions to the restaurant for not reducing dining capacity and for absolutely no social distancing practiced particularly between dining parties.
Onions to the man in the black four door diesel Dodge truck with the American flags flying in the back. You parked in a handicap loading space at Safeway today. This is not parking. It allows people to get in and out of the cars who have wheelchairs. If my 90-year-old mother was with me, I could not have gotten her in or out of the car thanks to you. Look before you park; don’t be lazy.
Onions to painting over the crosswalk at the Island end of London Bridge. This is a very well-used crossing and I would have thought it critical to get the yellow crosswalk paint down after the black painting.
Orchids to WORCS for an awesome race season. During these crazy times, you kept the racing going which gave us all positive, exciting events to look forward to and practice for and kept us sane! The , ATV and side by side community rocks! Looking forward to more good times and awesome races!
Orchids to our mail carrier, Heather. She always has an upbeat positive spirit every day. We really appreciate her!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.