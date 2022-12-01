Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the people who helped us. Today our gate was left open and our two boxer dogs got out. Luckily, we got them back. There were two or three people who helped us. They pretty much corralled them like cattle. We want to thank them. They left after waiting.
Onions to the Coors Light troll and his sourpuss friend. You both act like a couple of school girls, whispering and spreading rumors about people. We wish you would go back to the old club but they don’t miss you either. Sorry you are not special, you’re just cold and miserable as ice!
Onions to thinking that saying something will make it true. If it’s a place where people love to work, and go for service, and requires others to provide it, why do people go out of town for it?
Onions to more red light runners at the “forever light” on Mulberry at State Route 95. Every day cars turn right onto Mulberry from State Route 95 on the red and wait for the green from other directions to zip across. Very dangerous! I’ve seen some close calls. If you just miss the light, it is only a one and a half minute wait.
Orchids to Kelly for still being on top of everything at Anytime Fitness. Orchids to Noel for his upbeat personality and military flags!
Onions to those who make it unsafe for pedestrians by allowing pebbles and soil to accumulate in front of their property, either on a sidewalk or on the road. Bylaws should clarify who is responsible for clearing these areas and the consequences if someone gets injured.
Onions to those grocery stores that use digital coupons. It is very unfair to those who cannot use the appropriate technology, which are probably the very people who would benefit most from the lower prices. All of your customers should have easy access to the same deals.
Orchids to Priscilla, Lyndsi, and John of Next Care Urgent Care for the competent, patient and kind care they provided me on Saturday when I was ill. I have received excellent care from this clinic a few times. Give them a reward but not in the form of more work!
Orchids to the person who found my black and brown purse at Smith’s. I must have left it in my cart or in the store. I had just been to the ATM and went to get gas and no purse! Thankful to you! MQ.
Orchids to Sam’s Shooting Emporium. All the guys go out of their way to help you. Special thanks to Joe who helped me with my jammed 45. Steve.
Orchids to Vicki at Boulevard Hair and Nails. Patient, cheerful and a master at her trade. Thank you for listening.
Orchids to Erin at the Montana Steak House. You rock, no matter what hat you’re wearing there. Great smile, too.
Onions to the club for hiring someone into a position of authority with no management or people skills. She is abrasive and downright rude. Sad, because we love this club.
Onions to the doctor’s office. I waited three weeks for an appointment. They called me saying the doctor was sick (just after Thanksgiving)
and said they can reschedule me. They should just tell me they no longer want my business.
Onions to whomever allowed a vendor to set up in the handicap parking for the English Village. Parking is bad enough without taking our places to park. I would think this would violate the American Disabilities Act.
Onions to the building of even more storage units, and on prime land!
Orchids to the kind gentleman (I’m sorry I didn’t get your name) who came by my house after he got off work to return my cane I had left at the post office. I did not realize that’s where I left it. Thank you so much. KP.
