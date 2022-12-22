Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the recent wave of dogs in lower Rotary Park. Please use any one of the many other dog friendly parks available. After reminding three owners, they said “ oh, I didn’t know”. “Just walking to the dog park”. But he’s a service dog”.
Onion to the pizza place. Beware of the circles and half circles ordering online. Half circle means on only half of the pizza. A $31 mistake. According to them it’s self-explanatory but it is not.
Orchids to Dr. Lavene’s office. They went above and beyond to get me in and help me when my bridge broke. They even got me in to do a temporary partial for the holidays so I wasn’t toothless! The staff and dentists are very friendly and care.
Onions to drivers who get confused by flashing yellow lights. If traffic control devices confuse you, perhaps you shouldn’t be driving.
Orchids to outdoor holiday decorations, even if it’s one wreath display or just one strand of lights, it all makes a difference! Can we be Arizona’s only city where every property is decorated for the holidays?
Orchids to Austin at Jack in the Box! He always makes us feel welcome and is a hoot! It is literally our favorite breakfast spot because of him! Thanks for always making our mornings better!-Sarah and Guy!
Orchids to GraceArtsLive for “A Christmas Story”. Wonderful actors, beautiful scenery, and good songs. Onions to how loud it is! Are you trying to give us hearing loss? Turn down the volume, please.
Orchids to the police and fire departments that go the extra mile to keep us safe, including the ones at our nation’s capitol.
Onions to the city that can’t find money to repair the horrible roads in town.
Orchids to Stephanie at Gentle Touch Pet Grooming. You are truly a dog whisperer. My 15 year old puppy always looks so good after a grooming and nobody else could even get close to her nails. Mark. D.
Orchids to Jacqui with Parks and Recreation and the “Sledding with Santa” initiative. My niece dropped her phone while taking a picture with Santa and she kept it safe for her. Thank you!
Onions to the once great grocery store. Status, prices and freshness are number one to us shoppers, not beer and peanuts. Just take a look at Safeway and at least try to be like them. What’s going on?
Orchids to Frontier Skin and Cancer! Amazing staff and Clint Martin is friendly, thorough and attentive! We are glad you are part of our community!
Orchids to the good people of Grace Episcopal church! They created a giving tree with hats, gloves and scarves for our neighbors who need some. Thank you for sharing God’s love in this season of hope. The tree is on the church property at Acoma and Bunker.
Onions to folks who choose to avoid family members during this holiest of seasons. This is the season to forgive and start fresh. Love not hate is the answer for the day.
Orchids to our server at Black Bear Diner. So sorry I didn’t get your name, but we were a party of three who each thought the other left the tip. Yep, that’s right, we totally stiffed you. So sorry. Next time we’re in, we will ask to sit at the same table and will double your tip.
Onions to con artists who sell homes on-line leaving everyone else on the hook. Beware of this scam. If you see your house for sale on Zillow or Trulia and you are not selling your home, contact your title company right away.
Orchids to Hava-a-Sis. What a fun club. That club is always doing such fun things and having such a fun time doing them. What a great organization! This town could do well with more of your type of club.
