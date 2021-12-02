Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the courtesy clerk employees at Albertsons grocery store. They are always friendly, helpful, and courteous with a smile on their faces. My favorite store!
Onions to the stuffy person complaining about the cheap housing, really? Do you feel like you’re above everyone? This town survives on people who make a low wage. If they leave, who’s going to serve you your drinks and cheap happy hour food? You or your kind? Not.
Onions to the bikers at Rotary Park. Ringing your bell or playing music is not the solution. The solution is to ride in the road, where you belong. The sidewalk is for walkers. The island provides a long stretch of road for you to use. Why don’t you use it?
Onions to So Sad too Bad! This city wouldn’t be wonderful without all the low income workers keeping it going. This city hasn’t been wonderful since the 70’s. Thank you City Council for passing the low income housing, they finally did something right!
Orchids to Sheri at Enterprise Car Rental. She is so friendly and professional whenever I call. We need more professional and friendly people like her working in our community!
Orchids to Ricky at Bradley Chevrolet Service for getting my lost key problem handled. This lady appreciates your exceptional service. Happy Holidays!
Onions to all you hypocrite who complain about the affordable housing being put in, but not all the high dollar housing put in at the Rivera/Foothills. City businesses can’t operate without employees. If they can’t afford housing they can’t work here. You have to take care of the foundation.
Orchids to Republic Trash Service for taking the trash containers down for pick-up.
My parents are at the age they need help getting them down their steep driveway. The young men who help them are great. Thanks.
Nissan staff are amazing! After being told my tire was not repairable, they repaired it and washed my car as well.
Amazing service. Thank you, Irma and Reno at Nissan.
Orchids to our London Green’s HOA President for all of her time and effort in making sure that our little community continues to be a remarkable and safe place to reside. She is the best President any group could ask for. Jay and neighbors.
Onions to the person who thinks veterans care about vaccinations. The last thing we want is another shot in the arm. We fought for the right to chose what someone puts in their body. In the military we didn’t have a choice. Stop trying to guilt trip people.
Onions to a local golf course. Since junior fees are offered for walking or riding nine or 18 holes, wouldn’t it be appropriate to offer senior rates? I suggest a senior rate to start at age 70, similar to other golf courses.
Onions to the new Springberg-McAndrew park being planned. I would hope that your “turf” is artificial. Over 22,000 square feet of real turf requires a lot of water. Maybe you haven’t heard we’re in a drought.
Orchids to Dee, an employee of Ross Department store! Your kindness when I became ill while shopping was extraordinary. You brought a chair so I could rest and even entertained my autistic son with Legos! You deserve a raise!
Onions to this stupid Q-Anon thing that destroyed what was left of my mother’s common sense and deductive reasoning. It’s painful to watch her scroll through this garbage for 80% of the time she’s awake.
Orchids to the Havasis Ladies who worked so hard to make the Minta Disco Fundraiser such a huge success. You are definitely a blessing to Lake Havasu City. I can’t wait to attend your Fa La La Luncheon and make new friends.
