Orchids to the Boat House Grill for their wonderful food, cooked by an actual chef to perfection, and their usual fantastic customer service. I also loved their large portions. it makes for a very fairly priced meal that is exceptional in quality.
Orchids to Dr Berdin. I was very surprised when she called on a Saturday (before Christmas) to check on my husband. What a great choice for a doctor when we picked her. Thank you.
Orchids to Smiths Pharmacy personnel. I found a way to get my husband’s meds lower and affordable. You guys rock.
Orchids to all the Santa’s helpers that make the holidays special. We appreciate you and all your hard work!
Onions to rude and inconsiderate neighbor shooting off fireworks. We spent Christmas Eve consoling a trembling, terrified, sweet young dog. In the future, please be considerate of your fellow man and their pets who cannot handle loud bangs, when thinking fireworks are fun.
Onions to homes with pools that consume a lot of water without delivery of any benefits. How about charging pool owners the true cost of their water usage?
Orchids to the pretty young gal in the orange Jeep who said she couldn’t run over a cute little person like me (when she didn’t see me walking behind her as she was backing up). I thank her for the compliment since I am 90 years old. You made my holiday!
Orchids to Kathleen at the Modern Laundromat. She was very helpful as we were washing a bed spread. She is friendly and very efficient.
Orchids to Enterprise Rental Cars. Natalie is the absolute bomb! I’ve never seen anyone work so hard and yet be so nice at every turn. I hope Enterprise realizes how lucky they are to have her. Thank you, Natalie!
Onions to the grocery store that mandates we walk all the way around the garden area to get to the groceries. It is a pain and also a bad traffic pattern as it chokes up the traffic there until you can get around all of the flowers.
Onions to the appliance store that installed four ice cube makers. Unfortunately, none of them worked. I was waiting for the fifth one when the appliance company told my warranty company that they had already fixed it back in July. However, it was never fixed.
Orchids to the beautiful Christmas lights display by the London Bridge.
Onions to the low volume of the Christmas music being broadcast,
which made hearing it difficult for those of us with diminished hearing capacity.
Orchids to Sonora Quest. They have really good customer service. All of them listen and direct you very intelligently and make it a pleasure to use their services.
Orchids to John at Connected Computer. He was able to fix my computer and make it work like brand new. Thank you, John!
Orchids to Tire Man. Fast, efficient, very pleasant to deal with and probably the best place in town to get your tire replaced.
Orchids to the trash man who skillfully handled a lot of loose trash inside the can without spilling an inch of it. Very impressive to watch. Great job!
Onions to the bank that left one ATM in the entire town. Everytime I go there, long wait lines or it is empty. Really getting fed up with it. I think it is time to change banks. Too many banks in town to have to deal with this.
Onions to the construction crew who misframed my addition requiring them to shave a foot and half off of the width of my room!
Orchids to Myles at Final Touch Custom Detail. You are truly talented at making old cars look new. Great job and I highly recommend him.
