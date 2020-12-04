Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to instcart and their shoppers. A great service for senior citizens and others who might be housebound. HwyRovr
Onions to the eatery on McCulloch. A ticking time bomb! No one, absolutely no in the place was wearing a mask.
Orchids to Marc Zettel and Curb Appeal for the awesome job you did on refurbishing our wooden fence to make it look new again. Once again, your crew excelled.
Orchids to Sophea, stylist, and Stephanie, instructor, at Charles of Italy Beauty College for a fantastic frost and cut! You two rock! Color me happy.
Orchids to the IHOP servers, Shelby and Becky. Always cheerful and smiling. $5 Happy Hour menu a great value. Hope diners are tipping you generously. Appreciate you both and the cook(s) as well. Delicious!
Onions to the internet provider. The wind damaged post has been laying on its side since May 25.
Onions to the onion about returning grocery carts to the corral. Don’t. Jobs are scarce right now and getting scarcer by the day. You are taking someone’s job. (Leave it out of the way though) Self-check-out is taking a cashier’s job. So please stop it.
Orchids to all the Onions submitters out there! You make the newspaper entertaining! Just about better than the Just For Fun Section! Carry On! LOL!
Orchids to Jacob, HCE. You and your crew were exceptional when you painted the outside of our home and in customer service. Your business ethics are outstanding. Thank you so much. Tom and Mickey
Onions to the lady that filed a complaint with the city about my hedges instead of coming to me personally to let me know it was a hazard. Real nice of you to drop by to tell me you reported to the city but couldn’t stop by to tell me of the problem.
Orchids to the guy that put up the sign, Freeway Begins, at the bottom of Cherry Tree Boulevard. Onions that the city isn’t paying attention to this potential accident waiting to happen along with all those who speed up and down it every day.
Onions to the condo association that won’t pay for a new gate. An ambulance was trying to get in as I was leaving, but couldn’t get in the security gate! Fix it or replace it. Spending the money for that will be a whole lot cheaper than a lawsuit.
Orchids to Ms. Skemp, the high school counselor. She goes the extra mile for her students, always.
Orchids to Stephanie, groomer at Beautiful Beards. We love you and we always get so many compliments! M and M
Onions to those of you who arrive at someone’s doorstep without calling first and expect them to invite you in. Very rude and inconsiderate. Call first!
Orchids for Technician Matt at J.D’Uva Plumbing. I have been getting great sleep every night since you silenced my toilet. You were very pleasant and cleaned up after yourself which was greatly appreciated. You are now my plumber!
Orchids to everyone who drives the speed limit on Cherry Tree Boulevard. Onions to the truck who passed me going 65 MPH on said street. Thanks for the chip in my windshield.
Onions to the orthopedic doctors who are just alike, no people skills and because they own the Hospital they refer all MRI’S to Hospital, when for 1/2 the price they can be done at wide open. They said hospital is much better, I said I can get some place elsewhere.
Orchids to Carol at Expressions Home Lighting In Havasu! She went totally out of her way to locate a LED bulb for us. She’s very professional and extremely accommodating. We will definitely spread the word about your excellent service.
Orchids to MaryAnn, Heather and Becky at Havasu Regional Urgent Care Center. Thank you for the amazing care and treatment of a severe hand cut two weeks ago. Very impressed with the friendly, helpful service, mask wearing of all and the ongoing “wipe down” of the facility. Thank you and God bless you all. Julie.
Orchids to the Christmas decorations!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
