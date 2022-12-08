Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the person at Starbucks for buying my coffee this morning. That one simple act really made my day. Thank you!
Onions to all the debris that is on State Route 95 in the north end of town. Just because there is a lot of traffic at that particular juncture doesn’t make it fair game for trash dumping.
Orchids to the Orchid-giver about the remodel of the apartment building across from the high school. They just look better and better every day. Great job. The entire neighborhood just got a make over!
Orchids to my amazing housekeeper and friend, Vicky. You are the best I have ever had. Merry Christmas. D.D.
Orchids to Mike at Whiz Kids Computer Services for saving my laptop when it was hit by a scam. Thank you, Mike!
Onions to the owner who takes the highest paid employees on lavish trips for their quarterly meetings and gives the rest of the employees crap for 401K contributions. Shame on you. Now we know why there have been no employee raises and cost cutting measures.
Orchids to Darren Huntting and the Lake Havasu Community Choir for their fabulous Christmas concert on Dec. 4. This was a well-designed program with old favorites and new, and the Starline Performing Arts Club was a great bonus. Thank you!
Onions to the city pilot transit run. Two rides in a week in a half. What a waste of tax dollars. Time for some accountability.
Orchids to the guys from Right Choice Moving. They got my small job done quickly and were friendly and enthusiastic, even working on a Sunday. Thank you so much for your help!
Orchids to the officers and family members who helped set up the memorial service tables on Saturday and to the wonderful memorial service on Sunday. Thank you to our club manager for all your help as well.
Onions to the jerk who left a large swath of blue paint and damage to the left rear fender of our car. No note, no personal accountability; just a hit and run. Maybe you can clear your karma and take responsibility by contacting us.
Orchids to me for inviting my cousins for Thanksgiving. Onions to Vince, Gary and Tim for plugging up my toilet, breaking my light and breaking our window shade. Love you guys!
Orchards to Havasu Cars N Coffee for moving the Sunday Car Show to Rotary Park parking lot behind new hotel. Doing the show twice a month is also a great idea. The McCulloch Boulevard venue didn’t work well!
Jim.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center’s second floor nursing staff, from preparations through surgery to recovery; patient care at its finest. Thank you for doing what you do so well!
Orchids to Amber Kennedy for doing such an amazing job on all the family Christmas photos. You captured each family in their own unique way. Great job!
Orchids to Ryan and staff at the Montana Steak House for the wonderful, efficient service for our large group of fun loving folks who hadn’t been together for a year. She was delightful, fun and did a great job! Thank you.
Orchids to the ladies in the deli and the bakery at Bashas’. You did whatever it took to fill our order of 160 sandwiches on time for our Left Out Match. You went above and beyond. I hope the store knows how lucky they are to have you.
Orchids to Lange Veterinary Center. My furbaby was having breathing problems several months ago which the veterinarian treated successfully.
