Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing. Wayne and his crew are extremely professional and go the extra mile to ensure customers are satisfied. Wayne fixes all of our water problems. They return calls promptly and always keep appointments. Their business is a true asset to Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to our landscaper, Alan’s Landscaping. He’s honest, dependable, helpful and gets the job done quickly. He and his crew did a “rockscape” on our large multilevel lot, including a 30 foot stairway. It looks stunning. Great job, Alan. We can’t thank you enough!
Orchids to Tina at Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery. She has always been amazing in the preparation of the cupcakes and cakes we have ordered. She, additionally, did a fantastic job on a custom wedding cake for my wife and me. Her dedication and professionalism is appreciated. Thank you, Tina!
Onions to leaving two puppies 24/7 in the yard. They keep squeezing through the gate and the highway is right there. After I put them back inside, my hands were filthy. They are starving for attention.
Onions to the club that is constantly given Onions.
Onions to the big joke. One great employee who despises the riff-raff and one employee who has turned the big spenders away in favor of a wretched few. One of the strangest places in our town. Being sad and obtuse is no way to make a profit.
Onions to the new mall express bus. Is there a point to having a bus to the mall that doesn’t make more stops? If I have to drive somewhere to pick up the bus, why shouldn’t I just drive over to the mall?
Orchids to Gary with A Toe Truck. Thanks for coming to my rescue. Gary is a polite, conscientious and knowledgeable guy. I don’t wish a flat tire on anyone but if you do get one, call Gary for help.
Orchids to Chase of Discount Tire. Friendly, knowledgeable and polite. He got us in earlier than we expected. The guys in the garage were professional and got us in and out in a short time. We recommend Discount Tire! Thanks, Chase!
Orchids to Larissa at Havasu Community Credit Union for helping me twice. Once, when I incorrectly tried to reset my accounts passwords and today, to get a copy of my 1099-R paid federal tax on an IRA mandatory tax withholding.
Onions to winter visitors who demand service providers care for them ahead of their regular full time customers.
Orchids to my earthly angels who worked together and unselfishly to rescue me from a cold night in the desert. The combined efforts of Kaytlyn, Tuff, MaryAnn, Mitch, Ryan, Brandon and Steve was a God send. Thank you. God Bless. God’s timing is impeccable.
Orchids to the coming spring when we can once again access medical facilities, restaurants and clubs, not to mention parking anywhere.
Onions to the dental office where I had a bad experience. Their mistake cost me a lot of money and grief.
Onions to the city on the water crisis and their so- called solutions to fix this.
Onions to people who don’t conserve water. People are wasting water on pools and with water running down the streets. Lake Havasu City used to be a nice place but it is getting increasingly commercialized and wasting water.
Why do dog walkers not pick-up after their dogs have done their duty? You are what I call deplorable people!
Orchids to the Women of the Moose and especially Linda for your fundraising efforts to raise money for HAVEN. We appreciate your hard work and contributions to the children in our community. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.