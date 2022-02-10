Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Luis, the Palm Tree Guy. He showed up on time for the estimate, texted that he would be early for the job, and did an awesome job of trimming one palm and removing a 4 foot palm stump! Nice equipment, nice guy, great cleanup!
Orchids to the city and whoever was part of the decision process to repave McCulloch Boulevard and the workers who did the repaving. It is so smooth now. What a great improvement. Thank you.
Onions to the local “yard sale”. Rows of bikes and other junk displayed 24/7 is a store, and you’re not zoned for it! Official complaint to zoning board: do your job.
Onions to all dog walkers who do not pick up their dog doo! You are a disgrace to yourself and your dog. If you want to leave your dog’s poop, then go home and do it there. We take pride in our city.
Orchids to Arizona for even talking about using the National Guard for hospital shortages. Now do schools, or, how about waiving fees for substitute and teacher licenses?
Onions to the city council for never taking up the problem of numerous vehicles on residential property, and commercial businesses operating in residential areas creating traffic on what should be quiet streets. Please write your council people and let them know your feelings about this.
Onions to the very weird Onion from the pregnant mom who missed her turn at the intersection. So you wished to get hit and possibly injured so you could sue someone out of their retirement? I’m sorry dear, that’s just a very weird thing to wish for and write about. Good luck in life.
Onions to hoping to get involved in an automobile accident in order to sue someone “out of their retirement”. You have some serious mental issues, get help!
Orchids to the salon owner for wearing a mask while sick. Onions for refusing to stay home and putting others (especially seniors and disabled) at risk. Nobody wants cooties right now.
Onions to the mother of the 13-year-old who struck a cop and was in turn hit and arrested. All the outcry that she was only 13 years old but she outweighed the female cop she hit by at least 100 pounds. It was her mother’s responsibility to teach her daughter to stay away from an active police case. The young girl had no right or obligation to get involved.
Onions to the driver complaining about the red SUV proceeding straight when she wanted to turn left. Arizona driver’s manual P29 states when you are preparing to turn left, you must yield the right-of-way to any oncoming vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian. Please educate yourself on the rules of the road.
Onions to the older man who came into Papa Murphy’s on Tuesday and belittled the employees behind the counter. We in the busy lobby area were embarrassed by your actions. You should be ashamed by your comments. If you are a local, you should go back and apologize.
Orchids and a huge thank you to the gentleman in the red truck with Minnesota plates for kindly offering to put my shopping cart away in Albertsons parking lot on It was so cold and windy! So nice guys like you still exist! Welcome to our city!
Orchids to the balloon festival and to all of the people who helped make it happen. Seems like it went well and as safe as can be expected. Because of winds, I could not attend due to asthma, but I hope to be there next year!
Orchids to Terrible Herbst gas station in Parker. We enjoy seeing the two gigantic American flags waving high in the air for everyone to see, as well as many other places at Terrible Herbst gas stations. We appreciate you!
Onions to this wind and all of the dust and dirt it stirs up relentlessly!
