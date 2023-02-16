Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the Canadians for bringing this wonderful arctic blast to our city. it’s almost like being in the freezing great white north living life in liters and centimeters but without the weird accent and funny looking money. May your motor homes be filled with petrol and your heaters be solar.

