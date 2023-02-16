Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Canadians for bringing this wonderful arctic blast to our city. it’s almost like being in the freezing great white north living life in liters and centimeters but without the weird accent and funny looking money. May your motor homes be filled with petrol and your heaters be solar.
Orchids to Tiffany at Concierge Health AZ for her caring and attentive care during a mobile IV service. She always has a smile on her face and works hard to help her clients feel their best.
Orchids to Masonry and More for the great job laying the cement on the side of my house and so quickly too. It looks awesome.
Onions to the off-script comments on the radio about what vehicle “Little Blue Deuce” was written about and how some show title reminds them of the man’s show. The comments have nothing to do with the guests. It’s as if interview questions weren’t written in advance.
Onions to people who do not tip for your services at hair salons. Your hair dresser is performing the service that was requested. She, too, depends on tips to support her income and the cost of living.
Orchids to Rena of the Mohave County Senior Center. Where would this world be without the giving, dedicated and loving people like yourself. It is obvious that your salary and years of dedication never limited you to merely performing a job. There is seldom a day that you do not go above and beyond mere requirements. Hopefully, your future holds a much-deserved quality of life to which you have contributed for so many others! Happy Trails to you!
Orchids to Food City for another weekly ad devoid of digital-only coupons yet bargain prices for every single shopper, not just the affluent with their expensive smarty phones! Check it out. The savings are well worth the long drive north of town. Thank you, Food City, for not disregarding elder/full time residents.
Orchids for Arryah of Havasu Hardware. She found the plumbing fittings I needed and more importantly taught me how to put them together. David.
Orchids to Beacon of Hope Hospice for their loving care of my mother. Her nurse, Shirely, was so professional and always knew just what to do and say. Thank you for being there for me and my mother.
Onions to no traffic light at Acoma and Industrial boulevards. There are times, especially in the morning, when traffic is backed up a dozen or more cars deep.
Orchids to Quality Auto Body. They were able to get the multiple dents out of my van to the point that it looks brand new! They are a great team who work so very well together. They fixed my van in less time than they quoted. I’m very pleased and I highly recommend them.
Orchids to the Fraternal Order of Eagles and all of the hard work they do for charity. They are a great group and we have fun when we get together. Life here wouldn’t be as good without them.
Orchids to Chico’s Tacos for the outstanding breakfast burritos we enjoyed. Great customer service, too! We will be back.
Onions to the Onion -giver who thinks that all winter visitors make all of their yearly checkup appointments here. I have one appointment here set up 1 year in advance. We make all of our annual appointments at home with our doctors.
Orchids to all of the people who are just so nice here in Lake Havasu City. Many new local friends made by just striking up a conversation. Thank you.
Orchids to our mail carrier Grant. You are awesome! Always friendly and pleasant no matter what even though you have a long route. You always do it with a smile. You are right up there with Dustin!
