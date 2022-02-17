Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Danielle at Lake Havasu Golf Club. She went above and beyond teaching me the game called golf. Always kind and encouraging! I couldn’t hit the ball until she showed me how! Thank you for sharing your love of the game with me!
Orchids to True Rehab Physical Therapy for helping my knee getting back to over 120 degrees after my manipulation. Your expertise, patience and energy are truly appreciated. Tom, Stacy and Holly, you rock! Highly Recommend True Therapy! C. O. From Idaho
Onions to the windy days here in Havasu. Thought January was bad, but here comes February and still, high winds almost every day, What gives? Trouble in Paradise.
Onions to speeders on McCulloch. The Main Street district of McCulloch is a speedway. The city needs to think about putting speed bumps to slow down traffic. Very dangerous, the speed limit 25 not 45.
Orchids to Lake Havasu High School (LHHS) soccer coaches Christina Gibbs, Jimmy Molneux, and Remo Inglese. Orchids to the Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna. Thank you for a great season and all of the work that goes into working with student-athletes. Until next year! I encourage everyone to go to an LHHS game.
Orchids to Mr. Gould for the kind and inflation fighting government hand out. Also, for recognizing the serious and harmful impact of covid 19 as it nearly killed my wife!
Orchids to complaining about decorum at the council meetings. Had a good chuckle, what did you expect? We have been given permission to be obnoxious by our elected leaders.
Onions to the person quoting “highway patrol” on left lane issues saying it is okay to be in left lane if going speed limit. Arizona has DPS, not highway patrol. Arizona revised statute on lane issues: Arizona restricts the use of the left lane on a multi-lane road and highway except for using it to pass vehicles in the right lane...drivers must get back into the right lane as quick as possible after getting into the left lane. So, get out of the left lane unless you are passing.
Onions to anti-maskers who think they can tell others what to do. If we want to wear a mask, it doesn’t affect you at all. So, mind your own business and leave us alone.
Orchids to the Hughes family, I read with tears in my eyes, the harrowing experience Mr. Hughes and his wife went through trying to save their beloved dog Zoya. It should never have come to this. Many vets here and no reasonable after hours’ service. My heart goes out to the Hughes family.
Onions to Mohave County supervisor for covid relief money. Spend it wisely for everybody, not just for those who might vote for you. The county needs major road improvements and affordable housing. These types of spending would benefit all!
Orchids to the older gentleman who helped us at Lowe’s last Sunday. You showed much patience with both your customer and the twenty-something you were having to train. Much admiration to you, sir.
Orchids to Johnny’s Estate Auction Service. He got a good price on some odd but fascinating objects I wanted to get rid of. That couldn’t have been easy, but he did a great job of it and my wallet is very pleased. Thank you, Johnny Auction!
Onions to the man and woman who stole our silver out of our safe many moons ago and then pawned it for what you could get. The police are finally closing in. The pawn store has a narrow window to report it before the hammer drops, so you better get on it.
Onions to all of the scammers out there. Never purchase gift cards if you don’t know the person.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.