Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my mom, Delcy, on her 89th birthday. Happy Birthday, mom! Thank you for being such a great mom, grandma and overall human being. We owe so much of our happiness to you.
Orchids to Dr. Heather Anderson and her staff. You are a blessing to this community and we will continue fighting each and every day towards viability and accountability. We are so thankful for you and your passion for these moms. Thank you.
Orchids to Alan’s Landscaping. They showed up ready to work and did a wonderful job. My yard looks like it should. They worked well together to get the job done. Thanks, guys!
Onions to the certain individuals in our motorcycle group that was once the biggest and best group in town to ride with and now is being run into the ground.
Orchids to Alan Winninger. What a road trip you had on Route 66. We need to keep that road alive!
Orchids to Michael Hankins. You always have such great stories. Thank you.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body and Towing. I was rear-ended and needed a new bumper. They worked with the other insurance company and had the repairs done in one day! Thank you.
Orchids to Red Rock Tax and Consulting for the kind and professional service they did on my 2022 state and federal tax return. Plus, electronic filing of my returns as well as the lowest fees I have paid. Thank you, Ken.
Onions to changing the waiting room seating from a cushioned sofa to two hard chairs. This is supposed to be a relaxing place. Sitting in a hard chair is not relaxing. Also, maybe providing more seating would also add to your customer’s comfort while they wait. On a positive note, I’m glad the overpriced stuff is out of the way.
Orchids to Justin at Arizona Coastal Construction. I had my tile roof painted and they did a great job. They are respectful, responsible and their price was reasonable.
Onions to the upcoming P.T. Barnum event at Lake Havasu State Park. Is this the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre, Coachella? Are you going to see, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger? No! Prohibitive costs and fees and the amount of money over the years that has been donated to local charities is none!
Orchids to JoAnn at the Motor Vehicle Department for her great help in getting our drivers licenses for my wife and I. Thanks, again.
Orchids to the person who found my piano hymnal on North Palo Verde and turned it in to Lake Havasu Baptist Church. It is appreciated so very much. God bless you.
Orchids to Diane and Sue at the Mohave County Senior Citizens Center for being so patient in doing our taxes. Thanks, again.
Onions to the companies claiming to give health tests that your insurance won’t cover. My mother fell for this and is out several thousand dollars. Please, ask your physician before you do this.
Orchids to everyone in the production of “Newsies” at Grace Arts! Absolutely stunning performance by all. I just got home and I would turn around and go see it again. Just wonderful. I have seen a few other productions of the same but this was the best! Thank you!
Orchids to my friend Sue. Every morning she texts me GmGf. Good morning Girlfriend.
Orchids to Jimmie Wilkie Painting for the spot painting in our house following our re-piping and for the paint job on our studio-turned casita. The work was done well and on the mutually agreed upon schedule. Rosemary and Dave.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.