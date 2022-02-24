Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to The Air Conditioning Guys for the excellent installation of our new air conditioning system. Ron Jr. and crew were professional and kept us informed every step along the way. We would highly recommend them to anyone needing service or installation. Thank you for great service, Lynn and Terry.
Orchids to the guys at Havasu Bike and Fitness. Wow! Courteous, efficient, and professional. Took my problem bike to them in the morning, and picked it up, job completed in the same afternoon. You are now my forever bike shop. Thank you!
Orchids to Jacob S. at Safeway. You are an asset to the meat department. Always friendly and helpful. Keep smiling.
Orchids to James at ‘Air Control’ a first class individual and also a super technician. He has been our guy for a long time. Thanks for doing a great job,again. T-J.
Onions to the internet provider that raised its fees this month. I love Lake Havasu City but the poor internet service is the only thing about the town that I don’t like. I cannot wait until the new internet service is up and running!
Onions to the city for establishing minimum usage rates for water and sewer that far exceed normal and usual consumption of services. Why would anyone try to conserve during this record drought when they’ve already payed for two to three times the amount of water actually used, plus applicable sewer overcharge. Not fair.
Onions to the restaurant that charged $16.50 for a corn beef sandwich that you could see thru, and would you believe they do not carry horseradish? I will not be going back.
Orchids to Michelle at Walgreens. She took the time and even helped me with the GoodRx app to save over $200 on my medication. They need more employees like her.
Orchids to the two beautiful angels we encountered near the London Bridge on Valentine’s Day. Your yummy treats, beautiful roses, and inspirational painted rocks were such a sweet surprise and very much appreciated. There really are angels among us!
Orchids to Paws and Claws for its awesome treatment with us while our dog was passing! Thank you so much!
Orchids to the Havasu Police Department for not enforcing the speed limit on Thunderbolt Avenue during school hours. I promise to not run over any the kids walking to school if you continue to not give me a ticket! Most school buses never even slow down and no tickets, what gives?
Orchids to B-Kooler Screens. My pottery logo design is perfect. I look forward to having visitors see it when coming to my pottery studio. Thank you for everything. Linda.
Orchids to Done Right Auto, RV, A/C and Alignment.
Knowledgeable, professional, and honest service! Highly recommended! -pjb
Orchids and a special thank you, Tyler, for your great customer service at Don’s Auto Body.
“Mr. & Mrs. Suspenders”
Orchids to the kind individual who helped our father Jim, on Feb. 8 on Pima and Acoma. We appreciate that there are still good people in the world. Because of you, we still have him with us. With deep appreciate – Lori and Cindy
Orchids to Doreen and Mike with Sunshine RV.
You went the extra mile to provide and solve the tedious repair work on my motor home. It is greatly appreciated.
You are a respected local business.
Onions to those who believe Lake Havasu City needs higher density housing. Leave our neighborhoods alone. Coming here is a choice. If you can’t afford it, leave. Go to California, they love poor people.
Onions to the wind that never ends. I need a meteorological report on why the winds won’t go away this year.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
