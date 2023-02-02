Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Surie at Michael Alan’s Furniture. We were looking for furniture and she took time out of her day to come to our home and help us decide what we wanted to do. We have been their customer for 23 years and have always been treated so well. Whether I want to spend money on furniture or just a little accessory, they always take time with you. So, thank you again Surie and the delivery gentlemen, for a great job. June.

