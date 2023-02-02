Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Surie at Michael Alan’s Furniture. We were looking for furniture and she took time out of her day to come to our home and help us decide what we wanted to do. We have been their customer for 23 years and have always been treated so well. Whether I want to spend money on furniture or just a little accessory, they always take time with you. So, thank you again Surie and the delivery gentlemen, for a great job. June.
Orchids to the new woman at the Walgreens photo department. I needed to order some personalized photographs and had no idea what to do. She was so sweet and helpful and didn’t make me feel bad about my ignorance. She is definitely a keeper.
Orchids to the thoughtful person who took the time to write a note letting us know chicken wire was under the bed of our white truck in Smith’s parking lot. Thank you, we really appreciate it!
Onions to those who don’t want to consider moving Balloon Fest. It was not a total success. Yes, the attendance may have been great, but in the last three years they only went up four times. This year, not one over the lake, again. I counted only 28 balloons in the air on Sunday, with 100 registered.
Onions to inconsiderate help. We waited three weeks to get an appointment at an X-ray office, only to be told they do not do that type radiation. No one in the office. You would think the physician would look at the type of request needed and call to tell us.
Orchids to loving the area of Lake Havasu City. Some say its a bit cliquey but that is easy to handle by ignoring the blasphemous few that have lost their way for one reason or another. Overall, the area is pleasant and friendly and we recommend it to everyone.
Onions to the $13 increase in dues. Those dues should be reduced. The service is horrible and the staff is rude. This place used to be friendly. What happened to the good help?
Orchids to Johnny and his team for their auction services. Honest, hardworking, and responsive to the needs of their clients. Experienced, very knowledgeable and well-researched about the items they offer on behalf of their clients.
Orchids to the staff at Smith’s pharmacy. They are professional, eager to help, and always go the extra mile. I appreciate the great service!
Orchids to the medical offices of More M.D. The staff is wonderful and I feel lucky to have them as my medical provider. They are all caring and knowledgeable. Everyone from the front desk, the physician assistant, office manager and nurses are just great. We are so lucky to have them here in our town.
Orchids to Diablo Landscaping, owner David Lindemann. The job started ahead of schedule with excellent attention to detail from beginning to end. Thank you to the entire team.
Orchids to Quality Auto Body. You folks are awesome. Honest and hard working, you set high standards and meet them every time. Thanks for all of your great work.
Orchids to my neighbor Frank! Thank you so much for being there for my family. You’re always there when we need you!
Orchids to the crew at Papa Leone’s. Great pizza, great customer service and delivery. We highly recommend them.
Orchids to Concierge Health. They are always so pleasant to deal with and they come out pretty fast when they’re called. I got a vitamin B shot from them and felt energized almost instantly. I had no idea! Try it, you’ll like it!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center for putting on such wonderful productions. I was very pleasantly surprised by how affordable the tickets are, too. The best entertainment for you money as far as I’m concerned.
