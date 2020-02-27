Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jennifer and Kristin at Keller-Williams! They are awesome to work with, and pay attention to every detail. We love our new house on Cinnamon.
Onions to the parent who would rather blame Havasu for their kid smoking at Rotary Park than taking them to the beach, hiking, library, bike riding, any of the parks and recreation sports, karate, scouts or the Aquatic Center. I raised three kids here and we found plenty to do.
Orchids to the entire staff with Havasu Vegas Express. They are, by far, the best shuttle service. You always take good care of me.
Onions to me for not understanding that in today’s world hog rings and pop rivets are in fashion as body jewelry.
Orchids to my mail carrier Bonnie. She is the best of he best. She always goes beyond what is expected of her job. It’s always with a great smile and a great work ethic. You don’t find much of that these days.
Onions to the school board candidate. Your motivation for the position was crushed by your lack of math skills. Please take a remedial math course. $11.87-7.87 is not $5.00
Orchids to Box Drop Lake Havasu Mattress store. Great buying experience. Quality product. Highly Recomend.
Onions to the City of Havasu. There are 17 homeless veterans on the street. No one is doing anything for them. Where are all the programs?
Orchids to Pleasant Valley Dental! Dr. Yole, Leanne, and the team are the best! They handle dental emergencies with understanding and compassion, going above and beyond to ensure the patients’ needs are met. Thank you for all you do!
Onions to toxicology reports. In some fatal accidents they can be completed overnight and others take months to get results.
Orchids to the Four Clovers restaurant for fish, and chips. It was the best in town. Our server, Sheri, was exceptional which made our outing that more enjoyable. First time that we were there and it will not be the last. I cannot wait for prime rib night. Thanks for a great night and dinner.
