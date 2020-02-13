Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Winterfest! Good time. Here is an idea for next year. Why not support some local artists (high school, college and adults) by having one area where they can exhibit and sell their artwork? Maybe reduce the cost of spot to help, this way you have more handmade goods. Think outside the box.
Onions to the onion who wrote about transit to the Senior Center. If you were truly up tp date on the facts and issues you wouldn’t look so ignorant. Don’t be so uninformed.
Orchids to the new Bunker Bar. We were pleasantly surprised to find handicap parking and also beautiful handicap bathrooms with flushable toilets! The beautiful road leading in was no problem for our van. We had a wonderful day while having lunch and listening to the band.
Onions to people who do not cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing, especially in medical offices. Do you not understand the problem here? There are a lot of people with poor immune systems! Also do not lick your fingers to turn magazine pages. Yuck! Keep your germs to yourself! No excuses.
Orchids to the nice guy in the sailboat heading out of the marina on Sunday from Idaho. You allowed me to get the photo of the blue heron! I got a great shot! Thanks, from “me in the kayak”
Orchids to Ron and Patty at Pets in Paradise for always being so accommodating. John & Dawn.
Orchids to Tony the MRI tech at HRMC! You made a long MRI an enjoyable experience with your upbeat attitude and obvious caring.
Orchids to the Winterfest, what a crowd on Saturday. It was a lot easier to maneuver. However, still not enough port-a- potties and benches along the long walk around. Plenty of good food vendors too.
Onions to the lady walking her dog with the tumor the size of a basketball on its side. If you had to carry it around you wouldn’t want to walk. Saying goodbye is difficult. Don’t make it suffer because you can’t let go.
Submit enteries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail at planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.