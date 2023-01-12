Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all the Onion-givers about business’ use of political flags. While I am not a fan of seeing them, those businesses do have the rights to express their feelings. I guess you all are the type to just sit back and pretend you all are happy with what is going on. I see your comments as you are saying you won’t shop there because you are a Republican or a Democrat.
Orchids to Food City pharmacy personnel. I found a way to get my medications at a more affordable price. Thank you!
Orchids to Sonora Quest Laboratories. They have such good customer service. You can get in and do your business and get out in such a timely manner that it a pleasure to use their services.
Orchids to Lapril at Anytime Fitness. She is always so positive and upbeat that it is just a joy attending her various workout classes.
Orchids to Tire Man. Zach is amazing! Knows just what to do and does is faster and better than anyone else in town.
Orchids to the good people who have never gone out in underwear and a T-shirt to yell at another human. It’s vexatious and shows the character of that human.
Onions to the driver who wanted me to pull out in front of him when I was making a left hand turn from a business onto Lake Havasu Avenue. He was in the left turn lane coming into the business and blocking my view of traffic. This is a recipe for disaster so please use a little more common sense when driving. I know you were trying to be courteous but this kind of courtesy is not needed.
Orchids to Dr. Balderrama for helping me make a tough decision a bit easier. He was patient and willing to answer all of my questions. He never spoke down to me, and I’m confident he had my best interest throughout the consultation. Thank you so much. Nancy.
Orchids to Andy at Desert Sliding Doors. He fixed our sticky steel slider so it slides like a cloud. From the phone call to the completed job was under two hours and less than 1/3 what others are charging. Jim.
Orchids to Serrano’s who did our landscaping and helped us choose our plants. Louis and his men did a wonderful job. They were fast but efficient and we couldn’t be more pleased. We recommend them for any landscaping you may want done.
Onions to the trash company for not picking up my trash on my regular day which is Thursday. I called Thursday and was told they would be back out Thursday or Friday. Friday afternoon was a no show so I called again, by Monday, still no results. This has happened several time lately.
Onions to people who walk their dogs on Marlin Drive and neglect to pick up after them. Other people use the same side of the street as you and find it so very annoying to have piles of poop to walk around!
Onions to those who hog the sidewalks and ignore that theirs is the right half, just like driving. Even if your group is composed of three or four people, the opposing walkers should be given their half.
Onions to the tow truck driver who partially blocks the driveway to our complex on Jamaica Boulevard with his flatbed. We can’t see approaching traffic from the left when you park below the driveway, or approaching traffic from the right when you park above, and accidents have almost happened.
Onions to the city for even thinking about a red light at Jamaica Boulevard and McCulloch. It would be a drag race at the light on McCulloch going up or down.
