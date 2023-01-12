Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to all the Onion-givers about business’ use of political flags. While I am not a fan of seeing them, those businesses do have the rights to express their feelings. I guess you all are the type to just sit back and pretend you all are happy with what is going on. I see your comments as you are saying you won’t shop there because you are a Republican or a Democrat.

