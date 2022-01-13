Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the young man who went out of his way at Rotary Park yesterday to pick up the discarded trash he found lying on the ground around the trash can. Thank you for taking the time and effort to put trash where it belongs. That shows you have a lot of pride.
Onions to the tight parking lots I’ve had to deal with all over town. Why can’t the city make the parking lots larger with larger spaces? Instead we’ve all got to ditch and dodge each other while negotiating parking wherever we go. Surely, land isn’t so expensive we can’t make our lots and spaces larger?
Orchids to O’Reilly Auto Parts. I went down to see if they could diagnose an issue with a light that came on in my dashboard. The gentlemen was more than gracious in coming out, even though the place was busy, and gave me a correct and prompt diagnosis of my engine status. Free of charge. Thank you so much.
Orchids to the woman who chased me out to the parking lot of Safeway to give me back the $10 dollar bill that had fallen out of my pocket while at the check out. Little acts of kindness like that really have a way of restoring faith in my fellow man.
Orchids to the gentleman who bought me breakfast at Sam’s yesterday. You made my day. I will pay it forward. May your new year be everything that makes you happy.
Onions to the Onion about “Happy go lucky Havasu” with all the parties and gatherings without masks. Healthy people don’t feel the reaper.
Orchids to Bow Wow’s Pet Clips. My fur baby is the best looking dog in town after your session with him. I can tell that he feels better too, with the way he struts around! Great job. Highly recommended.
Orchids to Gunther and Charlie. Smokey loves playing with you at the dog park. Thank you for making our trips to the dog park so much more fun. Have the happiest of new years!
Onions to the two teenage girls in the white SUV who drove right by me as you ran the red light on Swanson and Lake Havasu Boulevard. As I caught up to you at the next intersection, I could see you were on your phone. Do you even know you ran a red light endangering yourself and everyone else? Drop the phone and stay alive!
Orchids to the person who found my purse at the gazebo in front of Shugrues! I am deeply grateful for your honesty and integrity for turning it in! It is so refreshing to know that we live in a community of people who care for one another! Thank you!
Orchids to Be Right There Shuttle. They got me safely home last night and saved my hide this morning when I forgot I didn’t have my car to get to work. They came very quickly and got me to my car so i could be to work on time.
Orchids to VanRooy Plumming for always being so courteous on the phone and for showing up asap. Thank you!
Orchids to our own Lake Havasu Police Department. I found a lost dog and feared for his safety as he was roaming the streets with no collar or chip. I called the police and they responded right away and took him to our Humane Society. The Humane Society found the owners and now I understand the dog is safe back at home. Gotta love happy endings.
Orchids to Steve’s Automotive Specialists in Lake Havasu City. The fuel pump in my truck went out on me when we arrived into town Friday. I got towed with AAA to this shop and they don’t work on the weekends but were willing to work on Saturday to get a new fuel pump delivered and installed by Saturday afternoon. Thank you, again, Steve’s Automotive Specialists for quick and friendly service!
Orchids to Savon Bath Treats. Handmade soaps, scrubs, bath bombs, beauty products, all natural shampoo bars, soy candles and fun goodies all around!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
