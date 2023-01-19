Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Vanessa at the Elks for her tireless devotion to make it a positive experience while visiting the lodge.
Orchids to Ashley at Star Cinema. She went way above and beyond in her customer service endeavors to make sure we got our properly cooked hot dogs in time for the movie. Thank you, Ashley, and good job!
Onions the double standard. If the quietest people are gaslighted while the gas lighters disregard our lawful city codes, we have what’s known as gang mentality. It is a sad, hateful and poor human behavior. Time has come for reports to be made. All residents should be able to live peacefully.
Orchids to Mike at MJM Water Treatment for fixing my reverse osmosis unit at a reasonable cost when he could have told me that I needed to purchase a new one. He’s honest, friendly, and fast, and I highly recommend his company.
Onions to the use of the covid relief money. Looks like it is going to favorite agencies instead of people in need. How is this helping the people affected by the pandemic?
Orchids to peace on earth. Love the life God has provided even with loud mufflers and racer behavior; even with diesel exhaust; even with a constant nuisance animal barking; even with a decade of being silent, our tolerance prevails. Still praying for a miracle for the inflicted few.
Orchids to admitting staff, radiology, and my mammogram technician at Havasu Regional Medical Center. Everyone was so nice!
Onions to those who go to clubs with obvious illness. If you are still coughing and blowing your nose, you are contagious. Stay home! You have no concern for others.
Orchids to the cast of James and the Giant Peach at GraceArts Live. It was a beautiful, sweet show with crazy talented youth performers. Earthworm, you cracked me up! Thank you for sharing your talents.
Onions to the medical staff who reek of cigarettes. Chew some gum, or put on some body spray. The stench of cigarette smoke is overwhelming.
Onions to the on-duty officer who is always at his house. Both of us are retired and he’s home more than we are!
Orchids to the Onion-giver regarding people who store cars, boats and trash items on their yards. Paso Drive is a perfect example of this. Is there a city ordinance to deal with this issue?
Onions to the constant Onion-givers to the city regarding for State Route 95. It is a State Route! “State” is the operative word, so call them as it’s out of the city’s hands.
Orchids to installing a much needed traffic signal at Jamaica and McCulloch boulevards. It can’t come soon enough.
Onions to the Orchids about the Onion about the Orchid about the Onion. It is the club who makes fun of huggers, independents, and all homosapiens who refuse to be gaslit by folks who do not follow the constitution. It’s the false and judgmental who repeatably stir the poo pot.
Orchids to the sheriff’s department for their well organized desert clean-up last Saturday. They filled two dumpsters full of trash. Over 250 volunteers removed old targets, shells, mattresses, metal, tires, and landscaper’s cuttings. People are abusing our deserts, making it a free dumpsite. Thank you!
Onions to selling tickets to a show you know is already sold out! At least we got our money back.
Onions to landlords who don’t or won’t service HVAC units. This is the fourth winter that our heat has not worked properly and we’re freaking cold!
Onions to hiring the same firm for the utility study who messed it up the last time.
