Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the cheaters at our table games, I lose even when I keep score and the scorekeeper always wins. I guess I need to sharpen my pencil!
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body and Superior Detailing for fixing the horrible scratches on our pickup. Plus, the ceramic coating looks amazing. The Prays.
Orchids to the amazing good Samaritans that helped my husband and I when we had a fall. The two gentlemen in the truck with Texas plates were so helpful. Another couple walking by were very kind as well.
Orchids to Brandy at Bliss Beauty Lounge. I am so grateful to be blonde by her again! My hair has never felt better!
Onions to our neighbors for not getting vaccinated. We will miss you. God bless you and may you both rest in peace.
Onions to a local veterinary business. We have lived in Lake Havasu City for five years. We have taken our 15-year-old dog to a local veterinarian. They were good until blood tests results were never told to us that she has cancer. This resulted in wrong medications being prescribed. We got a second opinion and our dog is doing wonderfully with new tests and medications.
Orchids to the woman for picking up trash off of London Bridge Road for the whole week. It looks great. Thank you.
Orchids to the city for prioritizing short term rentals on their agenda. I’m glad to see this topic getting the attention it deserves.
Orchids to Lisa who is a cashier at the Dollar Tree store. I made a purchase there this week and left my billfold on the counter by mistake. Later that afternoon, I went back and she had turned it into the manager. I am one very happy, elderly female to get it back with all of its contents. Be proud of your employee, Dollar Tree!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Senior Center for the morning exercise program. I love how it gets my brain and body engaged and ready for the day. I feel the energy from it all day. Great instructors, too. Thanks again.
Orchids to Perfect Nails, you did it again. I can’t remember the name of the woman who does my eyebrows, but she always does a great job. I always get taken right in for my appointment time, no waiting.
Orchids to whomever returned my package to lost and found at the mall. I had just purchased my new shoes, then I turn around and leave them at the store! Thank you for turning my package in, whoever it was.
Onions to the new neighbors down the block who keep their dogs outside day and night barking their heads off. Are you deaf? Can’t you hear how loud your dogs are? Please, bring them inside for your neighbor’s peace of mind and it’s probably too cold outside all the of the time for your dogs anyway.
Onions to the club. While the food may be decent, the company, noise and atmosphere really stinks.
I probably won’t be back.
Orchids to Quality Inn. My friends and family stayed with them over the Christmas and New Years holiday and they were treated to a nice pool, a great restaurant and awesome customer service. They gave you lots of kudos on your web page. I hear your bar is outstanding as well!
Orchids to Food City bakery. You ladies are truly talented! My daughter’s cake turned out exactly as she envisioned it. It meant so much to her, so thank you for making her birthday party a real hit!
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department. I hadn’t been inside the MVD since before covid, but when I had to renew my registration in person, I was astonished at how quiet, calm and friendly it has become. Not at all like the chaos promoting heyday it once had. I, for one, am glad those days are over.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.