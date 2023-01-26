Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Stephanie Lueras of Heart and Soul Fitness! She hits home with all of her information and nonjudgmental attitude! What an awesome person!
Onions to the one and only couple who seems to put a bad vibe on our club every time they walk in. They think they are loved by everyone and it’s just the opposite. Getting monkeyed up and hugging and kissing everyone doesn’t buy friends. There are other clubs to join, perhaps they would suit your affectionate style better.
Orchids to Rayette at the post office. She was so diligent in tracing and finding my husband’s passport that was labeled “delivered”, but not to us. She backtracked it and got it delivered to us the same day. Thank you and now we can make our cruise!
Orchids to Grady Cole of AZ Coast Roofing for an excellent job doing a complete roof repair
on my house roof after a wind storm. He showed up when promised and did the work for a reasonable price. I found him through the state registrar of contractors with an excellent rating.
Onions to leaving your dog off a leash outside the dog park. You’re breaking the city code. You’re creating a hazard to others and exposing yourself to lawsuits. Please tell us you have a minimum $2,000 of umbrella policy for injuries and more for death caused by your dog.
Orchids to Epic Epoxy for a great job on my garage floor. Always on time, job completed as quoted. Jake was conscientious about his work. It’s nice to know there are still people like him out there.
Orchids to my dear wife of 50 years of married love and hoping for a couple of decades more. We had tough times but you did an outstanding job raising our son and keeping us on budget so we could eventually have boats and travel to Lake Havasu, for 20 years, before deciding to build a home here to retire at. Have a smooch, sweetie.
Onions to the red light runners. Someone is going to be killed or seriously injured. How about some red light runner camera’s? A $500 fine should slow them down.
Orchids to Bobby Jo at Farmers Insurance. You saved me half of what I would normally have to pay for my car insurance. I appreciated you taking the time to help me. You’re the best!
Orchids to John Staib at Hav A Tech Computers. You’re the best. Thank you for helping our friends with their laptop computer so promptly. Thank you.
Orchids to opening the border last year so our great white north friends can come exchange those Canadian coins for legal tender. Onions to the use of Canadian coins. The laundromat is really tired of getting those coins. They lose so much income by fraudulent coins being used, so please be honest visitors when in paradise.
Onions to the winter visitor from Minnesota who was at Smith’s Friday morning and left her cart in the parking spots. Walk to the cart corral.
Orchids to the window installation crew from River Valley Windows who did an excellent job installing our new windows. Zac is amazing.
Orchids to Colorado River Blinds for their professionalism and standing by their work.
Onions to the Onion-giver regarding use of covid relief funds. How would you define “the people affected”? The agencies serve the people of Lake Havasu City. Where do “the people affected” live?
Onions to the Medicare system that pays for men’s intimate needs. Seems like a cockeyed notion to me.
Orchids to Mills Brothers Furniture and Sleep Center. All of the staff there are very helpful, from the salesmen to the delivery men, all are friendly, fast and efficient. I highly recommend them!
