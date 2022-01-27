Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who don’t tip. If your whole entire bill is paid for you, you should still tip your server who took care of your table. The kind people who paid your tab are more generous than you are.
Onions to the black Silverado. It’s called a turn signal learn how to use it so others know you’re turning and don’t run into the back of your truck.
Onions to the worst Sunday bloody Mary at the club that I have ever consumed. Even in Sastruga we get better Mary’s. I mean holy moly goodness gracious wart, I sure wish the District of Colombia did not get cold in winter, at least there we get good Mary’s.
Onions to Mouthy McBarfly. Three times now you have let fly a special low IQ comment.Rest assured you have used up all of your get out of jail free cards. Even the pucker bush you live at stinks. Some good advice is to shut up and work on you.
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing for doing the work quickly and efficiently, at a very reasonable price! My wife and I heartily recommend them without hesitation! Thanks to them for a job well done! Dan on El Dorado.
Orchids to Hav-A-Sis for the generous donation to Mohave County Sheriff K9 Foundation to assist in supporting our working dogs. We appreciate the kindness.
Orchids to GraceArts Live. I have been involved with the theater for some 20 plus years. I would like to shower a great deal of praise to the early teenagers, and under. The fine young actors, singers, and dancers were a great joy to watch, and to see the fun they were having.
Orchids to Levi Carton and Randy Gallegos at Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration for the fantastic job they did on my carpeting. They arrived on time and were very professional in their dealings with me regarding my carpets. My carpets look new again. Great job, Levi and Randy, you are appreciated.
Orchids to Kirk at the Boathouse Grille for making our birthday celebration so much fun! Love the magic tricks and your amazing sense of humor. We thoroughly enjoyed the experience. P and P and J and C.
Onions to driver of the Arizona license plate who thought it was necessary to pass me at 60 plus miles per hour on the right so you could turn left on Mulberry. You are dangerous and reckless. I hope you get caught.
Orchids to Dr. Sorkin and staff at Havasu Valley Dental for pulling broken teeth and getting me a modified partial in a week. Thank you to all Ken.
Orchids to the five side by sides that came to our rescue last Wednesday. Our 4-wheeler would still be there if not for your help. Appreciate all your efforts. Thank you!
Orchids to Rodgers Flooring on Kiowa for their wonderful job! They were on time, friendly, courteous, and so careful in moving our furniture and setting it back up. Our new carpet is beautiful and the design flooring in the bedroom is wonderful! A great job and thank you, team Rodgers.
Orchids to Kiowa Drive Thru for having the best deli sandwiches in town.
We ordered some for our wildcard football weekend and enjoyed them highly. The girls there are super nice. Give them a try.
Orchids to GraceArts Live production of “Guys and Dolls”. This wonderful experience for the youngsters in Lake Havasu City is why I continue to support them by being a sponsor. Highest accolades to Lauren Blain for her efforts and talent she brings as director and choreographer, and to all who put it together. I urge everyone to go and enjoy this program for some true entertainment you’ll never forget.
Orchids to the waking up to a sky full of balloons!
